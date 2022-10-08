Scam artist who stole R$25 million from customers is found dead in England







Stephen Evans Photo: reproduction

, the scammer who stole the equivalent of R$ 25 million, was found dead at his home in the city of Kendal, England. According to the newspaper Extra, the boy was 38 years old. The cause of death was not revealed.

Known for scamming clients by claiming he acted as an investment adviser, Evans was arrested in 2014. With the money he raised from victims, he bought luxury goods such as cars, watches, speedboats and racehorses.

He was always looking for new customers to raise money, and in one of the last ones, the victim even gave R$ 21 million to the scammer and didn’t get anything back.

With the money, the scammer spent R$1.4 million on a racehorse; R$ 1.6 million in flights; R$ 1 million in five-star hotels, such as the Ritz and Hilton. Also according to the report, between 2010 and 2013, he bought 20 luxury cars, branded Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes.

Having an office on Old Hall Steet in Liverpool, he ended up being christened Wolf of Old Hall Street, a reference to the film of the same name, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

