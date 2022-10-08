Series with Chloë Grace Moretz gets official trailer

Amazon Prime Video has just released the official trailer for Peripherals, the new series on the streaming platform, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

The trailer, just over two minutes, introduces a little more of the universe of the series, in addition to bringing some incredible action scenes.

peripherals debut on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of October. Check out the official trailer below:

peripherals centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her family in a forgotten corner of the United States of tomorrow. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The plot is master storyteller William Gibson’s enchanting, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of humanity – and what lies beyond.

In addition to Moretz The cast also includes: Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Does Not Wait for the Night), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (A Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).