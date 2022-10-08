Sevilla wants to include player in a deal with Flamengo for Gabigol

Even though the journalist Venê Casagrande spoke with representatives of Jorge Sampaoli, who denied that the coach had requested the hiring of Gabigol, a Flamengo striker, from Sevilla, the matter continues to be debated in Spanish football.

According to the VamosMiSevilla portal, the La Liga club is still dreaming of hiring the red-black shirt 9, and can offer an exorbitant amount, in addition to a player in the negotiation. Sevilla’s idea would be to send a proposal of R$ 122 million to Flamengo. In addition, it would facilitate the departure of the right-back Montiel, who has already been speculated in Gávea on other occasions.

Argentine, Gonzalo Montiel was revealed by River Plate and played in the Libertadores final in 2019 against Fla, in Lima, Peru. His contract with Sevilla runs until June 2026. On the other hand, the athlete has not had great opportunities and has no space in Europe.

Gabigol received contacts to leave Flamengo in 2021

In April last year, journalist Raisa Simplicio from the Goal portal revealed that Zenit-RUS considered Gabi an interesting striker for the Russian club. In short, the desire would be to present a project to try to convince the number 9 to leave Flamengo and settle with Zenit.

However, the conversation did not leave the embryonic stage and the athlete remained at Fla. To protect itself from clubs on the Old Continent, Mengão stipulated a termination penalty in the amount of 60 million euros. On the European continent, Gabi played for Internazionale-ITA and Benfica-POR. However, he was unable to repeat his great performances at the time of Santos and ended up returning to national soil.

