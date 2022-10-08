‘She never felt safe again’

Heads up! In case of suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Life Appreciation Center), which is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by calling 188, by email, chat or in person. Check a service station closest to you (click here).

A 23 year old girl, Cut Shantiwho survived the terrorist attack at the airport in Brussels, in Belgium, in 2016, died after opting for euthanasia in May of this year, after suffering from severe depression, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress and suicide attempts. The decision for euthanasia was supported by the mother of Shanti, Marielle. “That day really broke her. She never felt safe after that,” she said in an interview with the Belgian channel. VRT NWS.

Shanti was 17 in 2016. At the time of the attacks, she was with friends waiting for her flight for a school trip to Italy at Zaventem Airport. The bombs detonated by the terrorists of the Islamic state they killed 32 people and injured more than 300. Shanti survived without physical injuries, but with severe psychological sequelae.







Shanti de Corte died at the age of 23 in May of this year. Photo: Playback/Facebook

The young woman was already facing psychiatric problems before the attacks, but the trauma intensified her condition. The family hoped that the trauma would fade over time, particularly with the psychiatric and psychological treatments she received. However, the framework Shanti it intensified to the point where she was constantly afraid that ‘something might happen’.

“She was so limited by her fear that she couldn’t do what she wanted. She lived in constant fear and completely lost her sense of security. When Shanti went out, she was always alert (…) Out of fear, she didn’t want to go to anywhere where other people were. She also had frequent panic attacks. She never got rid of it.” Marielle.

After a serious suicide attempt, Shanti turned to an organization that defends the right to ‘death with dignity’. According to the RTBF, she asked them to perform euthanasia for ‘unbearable psychiatric suffering’. The procedure is legal in Belgium as long as the individual proves that he has constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering, which cannot be alleviated, a serious or incurable disease.

Two psychiatrists approved the formal request for Shanti for euthanasia, and she died on May 7, surrounded by her family in Belgium. “Something like that is really very difficult, but at that moment the only thing you can do for your child as a mother is to be there and try to support her. (…) We are grateful for the extra time we had. Despite her struggle, we managed to do a lot together and we were able to say goodbye”, concluded Marielle.

the neurologist Paul Deltenre, who did not treat Shanti, alleges that there were other possibilities of treatment for the young woman and that the decision for the procedure was premature. The commission that regulates euthanasia in Belgium did not identify errors in the process.

