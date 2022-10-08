Side regrets Nautico’s new defeat in fight against takedown: “Our team is not that” | nautical

+ Check the Serie B table and standings

– One game after another we give our best, try to recover as much as possible. We are going through a difficult phase, our team is not what it represents in the score. We make good games, unfortunately, it’s hard to explain. The ball goes in and out, so we have to be patient, we understand fans, we even apologize, but we will fight.

João Lucas regrets defeat to Criciúma: “Náutico didn’t deserve to be going through this”

In the match, Timbu left behind the score, but tied in the first half. In the second half, in the 24th minute, Jobson was sent off for complaints. And at 33, goalkeeper Renan failed in what ended up generating Criciúma’s second goal.

At 24 min of the 2nd half – direct red card from Jobson do Náutico against Criciúma

Náutico now has 12 points to play for, and can see the distance to leave the Z-4 ​​increasing to 10 points at the end of the round. At the moment, the team is the lantern, with 30.

– As long as we have the chance, we’ll fight until the end, we’ll do our best there, we’ll be at the limit, but we’ll do our best. Unfortunately, Náutico’s shirt is heavy and it didn’t deserve to be going through that – added João Lucas.

Best moments: Criciúma 2 x 1 Náutico, for the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B 2022