Space hotels: Hilton chain to create Starlab station rooms; see other projects in progress | Innovation

Space hotels, places featured in science fiction books and movies, may be about to become a reality – albeit for a few. Hilton, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, has formalized a partnership to create Starlab, space station expected to operate from 2027 .

The agreement signed with Voyager and Lockheed Martin, the companies responsible for the project, provides that Hilton will also take care of the space station’s common spaces. The idea is that it will be used both in research carried out by scientists and astronauts and in exploration of space tourism.

The station should be able to host up to four astronauts and house the George Washington Carver science park, which is now on the International Space Station.

“Hilton will have the opportunity to use this unique environment to enhance the guest experience wherever they travel,” hotel chain president Chris Nassetta told Travel + Leisure magazine.

In 2021, Starlab received a contribution of US$ 160 million from NASA, the United States space agency. The amount was destined to Nanoracks, a kind of “parent company” of Voyager, and should be used to start the development of the station.

There are still no details about Hilton’s project for Starlab, but there are other initiatives that signal what space hotels should look like.

NASA, the US space agency, has struck a deal with three other companies – Axiom Space, Blue Origin and Northropp Grumman – for three additional stations. They are part of the “Destination Program” and should unite scientific research and space tourism.

NASA’s goal is to replace the International Space Station, built and managed by the United States, Russia, the European Union, Japan and Canada. The construction has been in orbit since 1998 and is expected to leave service in 2030. Learn more about the three projects.

Scheduled to go into operation in 2024, Axiom Station already has a fixed stay price: eight days in the module will cost US$ 55 million, something around R$ 281 million.

The person responsible for the look of the station is the French architect Philippe Starck. The idea is to offer an experience close to that of a hotel on Earth – in the decoration, there are large spaces, televisions, computers and a kind of space deck to observe the planet.

The Orbital Reef space station is a project of Blue Origin, the space company of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The project was announced in 2021 and it is expected to be in operation in 2027. The module should have 830 cubic meters and accommodate 10 people.

To promote the project, the film “Helios”, whose filming will begin in 2023, will show a group of astronauts protecting the station from a solar flare. The plot will take place in the year 2030.

The Northropp Grumann station has already received US$ 125.6 million from NASA.

Its main differential will be its positioning in space – the construction, planned to accommodate eight people, will be in an orbit closer to Earth.

