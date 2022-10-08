Square Enix says Final Fantasy XIV is under attack by hackers; asks you to change your password

Facebook

Square Enix has announced that it is currently experiencing “a third-party attack” on its servers. Final Fantasy XIV who are trying to log into your account management system. The company is advising people to log into their profiles and change their passwords.

In an official blog post, the company said that this third party is “using a combination of email addresses and passwords that appear to have been obtained from other companies’ other online services” to log into Square Enix’s account management system. . It seems that no information has been leaked yet. However, Square Enix said that in addition to investigating the effects of the attack by “restricting access to accounts that we believe may have been compromised by unauthorized users”, you should really consider changing your account password. The company is so adamant about this, in fact, that it is sending emails to potentially at-risk users.

“Using the same email address and password combination for your Square Enix account that you use for other online services increases the possibility of third parties gaining unauthorized access to your Square Enix account,” the company said, encouraging players to change your passwords now. “Furthermore, even if your email address and password combination is not identical to those used for other services, there is still a high risk that your account could be compromised if your password contains easily discernible patterns or strings of characters, such as your date. of birth”.

While Square Enix’s blog post claims the game is experiencing “increasing numbers of unauthorized access attempts”, the exact scale of the hack into the account management system is unknown.