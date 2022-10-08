‘Stay away from WhatsApp’, warns Telegram founder

The founder of the Telegram app, Pavel Durov, asked mobile device users to stop using the Whatsapp. According to the executive’s post, any messaging app is better than Mark Zuckerberg’s company optionas the app can be hacked easily.

The creator of the rival app described a problem related to WhatsApp’s security, disclosed last week, in which malicious hackers could send a video to users to steal data from smartphones.

“Every year we hear about a WhatsApp issue that jeopardizes everything on its users’ devices… It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest person on the planet — if you have WhatsApp installed on your smartphone, all the apps on your device are affordable,” Pavel said.

At another point, Durov had already stated that “WhatsApp will never be safe”. Source: Unsplash

No pressure”

Currently, Telegram has gained more than 700 million active users and has about 2 million new registrations daily, in which most seek more security and privacy on their smartphones. In any case, the app’s CEO is already known for his acid comments, such as when celebrating after the start of a antitrust investigation against Apple.

In Pavel’s theory, WhatsApp is responsible for allowing the flaws and leaving intentional loopholes, so governments can freely access personal data of about 2 billion active users of the app. Previously, the billionaire claimed that Zuckerberg’s app will only improve after fundamental changes to its structure.

In his post, Durov cites that he is not “pressing people to migrate to Telegram”. “You can use whatever messaging app you want, but stay away from WhatsApp — it’s been a surveillance tool for 13 years.”