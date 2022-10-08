Suspected hacker attack takes down Record’s programming

Record is facing a suspected hacker attack. This Saturday (09), the Speak Brazil was halfway through the show when it was hastily taken off the air and replaced with a marathon of Everybody hates Chris without any explanation and not included in the channel’s programming guide. The first unofficial information revealed that an alleged hacker attack would have hijacked the digital system that broadcasts on the national network.

The first information was provided by Metrópoles and they realized that the employees lost control of the editing system and that it became impossible to post reports or maintain live programming. O OnScreen contacted Record, but until the publication of this text there was no response.

According to the Record’s programming guide, Fala Brasil was scheduled to be on air until 12, but it was taken off the air when the clock struck 9:06, that is, with just over an hour and a half on the air and there was still nearly three hours of programming. From there, episodes of Everybody Hate Chris came in.

According to Notícias da TV, employees at the São Paulo headquarters have already been laid off while professionals in the area try to regain control of the system. The situation would be so out of control that even the internet signal would be down. Although the attack affected the entire system, including the files, the information is that the affiliates were not affected.

As there are affiliates, internally the channel is trying to verify the possibility of producing a program through one of them to avoid keeping the entire programming off the air. Even the nightly edition of The Farm can be affected. NaTelinha continues to monitor the case and, in case of any news, the report will be updated.

See the moment Fala Brasil was hastily closed