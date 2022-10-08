Tara Strong confirms Miss Minutes will return in Season 2

Miss Minutes will come back! The actress Tara Strong confirmed to PopVerse that he will return to lend his voice to the character in the 2nd season of Loki.

“I haven’t recorded my lines yet, but I have a spoiler: She’s in the season! I know that!“, Strong said.

in the mythology of LokiMiss Minutes is the AVT (Authority of Temporal Variation) virtual assistant, who appears in instructional videos for newcomers and then helps employees with their daily tasks.

Represented by an orange clock, Miss Minutes was shown to know more than she seemed in the Season 1 finale, when she appeared in the castle of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and provoked our protagonists.

Loki was created by Michael Waldron and had its first season directed by Kate Herron. The series brings Tom Hiddleston back as the God of Mischief, working alongside his female variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku also feature prominently in the plot.

Exclusive to Disney+, Loki has the six episodes of its first season available on the platform streaming. The second year should arrive in 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.