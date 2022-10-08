Texas Fires Police Officer Responsible for Responding to Uvalde School Massacre | World

The city of Uvalde, Texas, where there was a massacre at a school five months ago, suspended the agency that was responsible for security in schools this Friday (7).

In the massacre, 19 students and 2 police officers were killed.

All police activities in schools have been suspended for an indefinite period. Safety in schools will be the responsibility of the Department of Public Safety. Two police officers, Lieutenant Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller, were placed on administrative leave.

Uvalde, Texas, Massacre Is Biggest in 10 Years in US

The police department is under investigation for its response to the May shooting. Cops were slow to confront the shooter when he was in a classroom.

The school district said it has requested additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide campus security.

In August, the officer responsible for coordinating the police response was fired. The termination of the contract of the district police chief, Pete Arredondo, was unanimous in the school board.

The state’s secretary of public security had previously claimed that Arredondo “put the lives of police officers before the lives of children” and made “terrible decisions” during the shooting.

Worst school massacre in a decade

The Uvalde massacre, which took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24, was the worst school shooting recorded in a US country in a decade.

The police were heavily criticized for the way they handled the situation. More than 10 police they waited almost an hour outside two classrooms where the massacre was taking place, before starting an operation that resulted in the shooter’s death.

In July, Texan lawmakers published a report in which they revealed that between the arrival of the first police officer at the school and the gunman’s death there was 73 minutes, an “unacceptably long period of time”, they said. In the document, they claim that the lack of leadership may have contributed to the loss of life.

In June, congressmen passed the first major gun control rule in nearly 30 years, less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional right to bear arms.