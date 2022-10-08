Thanos will return in new Marvel movie with an epic scene

Thanosplayed by Josh Brolin, was the main enemy of infinity saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a saga that ended up lasting 23 films, between 2008 and 2019.

introduced in The Avengers, from 2012, the titan was only really working in the last two films of the Marvel team. This years of preparation, however, was more than rewarded, and guaranteed Thanos a privileged position in the hall of villains in cinema.

It’s no wonder that, even though Marvel is already trying to enter a new phase, fans continue to remember Thanos in the same way that his actions within this universe continue to have an impact on new movies and series for Disney+.

And while Marvel appears to be paving the way for this stage’s new big villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors), the studio is also looking to revisit Thanos in one of its upcoming films, bringing the villain back for an epic scene.

The administrators of reddit were able to access a leak that reveals that Marvel will finally show a scene that fans have always wanted to see: Thanos decimating Xandar to win the Power Gem, something referenced at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

According to the leak, this flashback scene is being prepared for captain marvel 2 or to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and will reveal that Rhomann Dey, actor Jon C. Reilly’s character, survived the attack.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!