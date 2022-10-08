The 12th century ‘mystery massacre’ revealed by shopping mall construction and clarified by DNA

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brazil in London

9 hours ago

photo caption, The remains were found during an excavation where a shopping mall was built.

The construction of a shopping mall in the city of Norwich, in the east of England, made it possible to find surprising answers to a mysterious crime that took place more than eight centuries ago.

In 2004, during excavations of the land, a group of workers found the remains of 17 people, which appeared to have been thrown into a medieval pit.

Analyzes carried out at the time, which took into account the age group, the position of the bodies and the place where they were, indicated that it was probably an extreme event, related to hunger, disease or a massacre.

More recently, a group of British researchers managed to collect material from six of the victims to carry out more in-depth research involving genetic sequencing and other advanced technologies.

From this, they were able to determine, with a high degree of certainty, that these people are ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews (who came from Eastern or Central Europe) and that they were most likely murdered during an anti-Semitic movement that sprang up in Norwich in the end of the 12th century.

The study, published at the end of August in the scientific journal Current Biology, also managed to better understand the origin of some genetic diseases that affect descendants of this group to this day.

migration and death

Geneticist Mark G. Thomas, professor in the Department of Genetics, Evolution and Environment at University College London, UK, explains that around AD 70, many Jews began to migrate westward from the Middle East, especially to the territories that today comprise Italy (then the Roman Empire).

Later on, these peoples settled in the northwest of the continent, in regions that today belong to France and Germany.

“Around the 11th century, King William I invited Jews living in parts of continental Europe to create settlements in England,” explains the scientist, who is one of the authors of the newly published study.

Molecular biologist Ian Barnes, who was also part of the investigation, says there is evidence of anti-Semitic waves that swept across the country from the next century onwards.

“We have several historical records of violence against Jews around 1190 in London and in other cities in the kingdom”, summarizes the researcher, who integrates the Department of Earth Sciences at the Natural History Museum, located in the British capital.

One of the places where these episodes happened was Norwich. The first information about the waves of violence against the Jewish people there comes from the year 1144, triggered by the murder of a boy named William.

At the time, his family accused some members of the local Jewish community of being responsible for the crime. This, by the way, was the first time in history that there are records of the blood libel myth, an absolutely false claim that Jews kill Christian children to use their blood in rituals.

This anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, by the way, persists to this day.

But what does this have to do with the bodies found in the mall’s excavations? Carbon-14 dating studies indicate that these individuals were murdered around the same time, probably between the years 1161 and 1216 — which suggests that they may have been victims of this wave of attacks.

“The possibility that the human remains found in the well next to the mall are related to anti-Semitic violence is further supported by the fact that the site is south of where the medieval Jewish quarter of the city once stood,” the article notes.

A record made by the chronicler and dean Ralph de Diceto in those decades points out that “on February 6 [de 1190] all Jews found in their Norwich homes were massacred; some took refuge in the castle”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, King William I invited continental European Jews to establish settlements in England

The analysis recently published by the experts was able to discover that three of the victims were sisters — one a young adult, another aged between 10 and 15 years, and the third aged between 5 and 10 years. They had brown eyes and dark hair.

The fourth skeleton was of a red-haired, blue-eyed boy under three. The finding is significant, as these physical features were closely associated with Jews at this period in history.

To complete the group, the fifth individual was a teenager and the sixth, an adult male. Exactly how they were all murdered is not known, but there is no doubt among experts that there was some violence involved.

The secret hidden in the genes

And how were scientists able to determine that the skeletons were really Ashkenazi Jews? This is where genetic sequencing comes in, and the comparison of information from the DNA of the victims with the genome of people from that community who live to this day.

“Let’s be clear: there are no genetic tests that determine whether someone is Jewish or of any other ethnicity,” explains Thomas.

“What we can say with relative certainty is that these individuals found in the excavation are genetically similar to what we see in the DNA of Ashkenazi Jews alive today,” he adds.

And this research even helped to understand the origin of some diseases that are more common in this population. “We were able to find genetic variants associated with diseases that appear more frequently in Ashkenazi Jews”, says the academic.

Among the mutations, some stand out that increase the propensity for some types of tumors and delay the onset of puberty.

It is worth mentioning that finding a more frequent presence of certain health problems in some ethnicities is common — some peoples in Central Africa are more affected by sickle cell anemia (a hereditary disease that changes red blood cells), while populations in the Middle East suffer more from it. beta thalassemia (anemia caused by a genetic mutation), for example.

Knowing in depth the origins and what they can mean for health is a key point to improve diagnosis and discover new treatments for these diseases.

Credit, PA Media/Prof Caroline Wilkinson photo caption, Based on available information, scientists reconstructed the faces of two of the victims: an adult and a child.

Thomas explains that often this increased frequency of one problem or another has to do with a phenomenon known in genetics as the “bottleneck effect.” It happens when the size of a population is severely diminished. Hence, the surviving individuals carry genes that end up perpetuating themselves and passing on to the next generations.

Thus, when that group grows back in the following generations, a higher rate of them may have certain changes in their DNA. The waves of violence that befell Ashkenazi Jews from AD 70 to the 12th century may have significantly diminished this population at various periods in history.

The people left over from these massacres formed new families and perpetuated genetic traits that were kept more often in succeeding generations, all the way down to the descendants alive today.

“Before, this bottleneck effect among Ashkenazi Jews was thought to have taken place within the last 800 years. Our work has tested these limits and points out that this has occurred in earlier periods”, says Thomas.

This bottleneck effect, however, would have happened after the separation between Ashkenazi Jews and Sephardic Jews, coming from North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula. That’s because these genetic mutations seen in Norwich victims are not found at the same frequency among Sephardim.

The possibility of studying the remains of these individuals arose when the skeletons needed to be moved from their location in the cemetery where they were – Jewish laws prohibit exhuming the bodies for several reasons.

“The Chief Rabbi of Norwich advised us that the skeletons needed to be moved to a new area of ​​the cemetery, which allowed us to collect some more samples to carry out studies with the advanced technologies we have today,” Barnes reports.

After completing the research, the molecular biologist believes that the work helped to solve “a mysterious crime” that had been going on for centuries. “And this is particularly important for the community to know, understand and reflect on its origins”, he concludes.