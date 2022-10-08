The 5 best movies with Christian Bale

Born in Wales in 1974, Christian Bale is one of the British actors who have become internationally known.

Ballet began his professional acting career in the late 1980s and has appeared in over 50 movies and TV movies since then. The best rated films Christian Bale are a good option for anyone who wants to see more of the talented actor’s work. Ballet was nominated for several awards and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Role in the 2010 film, The winner.

Yae Miko will win you over with this Genshin Impact cosplay

The best films with Christian Bale acting

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Some of the best drama films are inspired by real events. In Ford vs Ferrarithe focus is on Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon)who stops running and becomes a builder after doctors discover he has a heart condition.

One of the team members Shelby works with is the excellent British champion but also an arrogant man, Ken Miles. (Christian Bale).

Batman Begins (2005)

No matter how many different papers Christian Bale has made since 2005, superhero fans continue to remember him best for his role as Batman in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan.

In the first movie, Batman face the terrifying Scarecrow who has the ability to spread fear. Like subsequent films, Batman Begins offers intriguing action scenes, a well-portrayed villain (by Cillian Murphy) and a strong Gotham City atmosphere.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Not every film trilogy can say it has maintained high quality across all three films. the trilogy Batman in Christopher Nolan got.

While the first film focused on fear and the second on chaos, the third brings the pain represented by the brutal Bane. (Tom Hardy). Bane is so strong that it even breaks Batmanand it is up to Batman find your lost strength.

The best films of Viola Davis’ career

The film works with other well-known comic book characters, most notably Catwoman, played by Anne Hathaway.

The Big Trick (2006)

Christian Bale worked with Christopher Nolan several times, not just in the trilogy Batmanbut also in this historical piece about two magicians whose rivalry leads them down a dark path.

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale stand out like Robert Angier and Alfred Borden. They used to be friendly, but then Alfred came up with the perfect trick and Robert is trying to figure out how he did it.

The Dark Knight (2008)

The quality and popularity of this film is best attested to by the fact that despite the excellent performance of Christian Bale as Batmanmany fans believe that the joker in Heath Ledger stole the movie for himself.

The dark Knight features several strong characters. In addition to Batman and jokerthe film also portrays Harvey Dent, played by Aaron Eckhart. In the movie, Batman have to deal with the Chaos King, the jokerbut even your wits and determination may not be enough to save the day.