The fashion and freedom of the women’s body

The sensitivity of some creative directors about the freedom of the female body is still a point to celebrate. What was evident in the Parisian fashion season, which ended this week, was how much it is still necessary to question the shapes and weights that clothing has taken over so long. Years and years of stylists, men most of the time, designing and modeling what would look good on women’s bodies. — without even understanding very well how this structure worked.

In the history of clothing, the lightness and well-being of women were not always taken into account. In fact, in the Middle Ages, the less a woman could walk, due to the weight of her clothes, the better. — the less far she would go. Centuries have passed and the demand for comfortable pieces is not just tied to looks for yoga or exercise in general. The idea of ​​freeing a woman’s body is a relevant issue for fashion. AND Maria Grazia Chiuriwhich presented its thirtieth collection (among couture and ready-to-wear) to the Diorunderstands well how to translate this, being a woman dressing another woman.

Among the elements present in your Spring/Summer 2023 is the corset, an icon of the female wardrobe that represents how much its origin is based on a time when discomfort was “normal” — item that continues to be used as a protest tool. This time, Dior brought the piece with a lighter, looser structure and, still, used in a casual context. Nothing caricatured, like in the 1990s, when Jean-Paul Gaultier took his version to the catwalk and into the tour’s costumes. Blonde Ambition, by Madonna. At the time, Gaultier foresaw the idea of ​​using it in a non-casual context, unlike Maria Grazia, who already visualizes her creations going straight to the streets.

In addition to corsets, the Italian designer brought to her catwalk crinolines, the well-known frames for skirts used centuries ago that guaranteed the structure of the dress, with romantic interpretations in short dresses or long skirts. One of the skirts was even paired with a top so current that I would easily take the piece for a walk without too many surprises.

Both the corset and the crinoline had a reason: they were inspired by the Queen of France, Catherine de Medici. The figure born in Italy has already been used by several brands, including Chanel, but Maria Grazia Chiuri’s interpretation questions the encounter between times and reveals the desire to make a woman feel good about herself. — and with your clothes. In addition to these, which also appeared in other collections, such as Balenciaga and Loewe, the fabric and the modeling itself are other elements that give strength to this movement of lightness.

THE Chanelnow orchestrated by Virginie Viard, is a reflection of this shift of the baton, from a creative man to a woman. THE maison has always been synonymous with desire, now more than ever. The importance of Virginie understanding her role in the brand, having kept up with all the rhythm and knowing the true values ​​​​of Chanel like no one else (she was Karl Lagerfeld’s assistant for two decades) makes this connection more efficient. Examples? Not lacking. While Lagerfeld, who took over the direction of the brand in 1983, continued to rehabilitate the aged tweeds, embroidery and structures that did not fit in the urban life of women (of the Arab princess for sure!), Virginie removed all the excesses, loosened the structures, shortened lengths. , adjusted the models where the tweed fit and even bet on transparencies to make the image of their collections even younger.

For this season, a real celebration of the way Gabrielle Chanel herself would reinterpret everyday scenes for her consumer. Nothing more brilliant than bringing the long The Last Year in Marienbad, from 1961, as the theme for the station. The film, which is part of the brilliant era of new wave, had costumes signed by Coco Chanel herself. In this beautiful equation by Viard, the French art movement was responsible for showing the everyday, naked and raw, of the Parisian lifestyle and, now, it has found the contemporary woman.

The reference for the mood was Kristen Stewart, égérie by Chanel and star of the video made by the duo of photographers Inez & Vinoodh: she inspired the relaxed and light spirit of youth — with freshness, movement and shine. I shine in the eyes of those who have the freedom to wander the streets of the world and can go as far as they want.

The idea is not to flag this as a trend, but to indicate a turning point. In the example, I used two French brands, which were decades in the hands of creative men who, despite being extremely talented, did not exactly understand the meaning of freedom in the women’s wardrobe. After the entry of two women, with different histories and origins, it is easy to understand, from the first to the last look, what they are doing in the ateliers of their respective brands.

Feminine lightness and fluidity is not just aesthetic — it’s not because the corset is pretty or not; either the tweed is well made or not. It’s about new ways of looking at women’s needs and knowing that, with or without children, on the subway, on foot or driving, they want and need to be taken care of by someone who understands exactly what they’re doing. And fashion has always been the space for escape, through the idea of ​​the dream, the playful and the beautiful. The woman always wanted to be well dressed and free.