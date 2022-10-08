‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ trailer shows June and Serena clash

The clash is coming! Hulu released the full trailer for the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Wednesday. The preview shows June (Elisabeth Moss) facing the consequences after the death of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), while Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) continues to try to expand her power and influence from an oppressive regime in the country.

The preview also shows June’s plans to return to Gilead as part of a guerrilla war against the extremist government leaders, while also becoming a priority target for her enemies’ revenge. The images are heavy, and show a little bit of what’s to come next year. Watch:

The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be released on September 14 on Hulu in the US. In Brazil, the first episode arrives on Sunday, September 18, exclusively on Paramount+. In addition to the trailer, the official poster for the fifth season was also released, highlighting actress Elisabeth Moss. Look:

The drama, based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, is reaching its final stretch. In this final season of the series, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to gain attention in Toronto as Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

The four seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” so far are available for streaming on Globoplay and Paramount+.