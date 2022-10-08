“The King Woman”, with Viola Davis, inspires exhibition at Muhcab

A group of female soldiers in the service of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. In the wake of the release of the film “A Mulher Rei” (Sony Pictures), with Viola Davis, the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture (Muhcab), in Gamboa, hosts the exhibition “The Impact of Women in Afro-Brazilian Culture” , which brings together dozens of photos of scenes from the feature, original costumes in addition to photos, mock-up of the art direction and production information inspired by African culture and the relationship with Afro-Brazilian culture and information about the period with a temporal cut. The American historical epic film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from a screenplay by her with Dana Stevens opens in Brazilian cinemas on the 22nd, but the show at Muhcab starts earlier, remaining on the 15th to the 23rd of September. Visitation is free of charge.

The initiative is from the Municipal Department of Culture, which has been trying to bring Muhcab closer to entrepreneurs in the cinema area. “In search of improvements for our auditorium that can become a space for showing films”, says Leandro Santanna, director of Muhcab.

“The King Woman” with Viola Davis

“The King Woman” talks about Africa before Europeans started the slave trade, especially the Congo region, today Benin. The story of Agojie, an all-female warrior unit fighting to protect an African kingdom. It also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Viola’s character is a general who leads the troops. Winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “A Limit Between Us”, the actress will come to Brazil to promote the feature, according to Sony Pictures, which has not yet disclosed details of the visit, her first to the country.

Muhcab: Rua Pedro Ernesto 80, Gamboa. Thu to Sat, 10am to 5pm. Free of charge. Free. Expo from 15 to 23/09