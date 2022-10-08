Playback of this video format is not supported by your device

The Lebanese who robbed banks to steal their own money

7 October 2022

More than a dozen banks have been robbed in Lebanon this year by customers demanding to withdraw their own money.

The country has been facing a devastating financial crisis since 2019 — and banks have imposed strict withdrawal restrictions ($400 a month).

In this video, you can see the moment when a woman robs a bank with a toy gun. She took $13,000 from the family account to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment.

After fleeing with the money, she turned herself in to the police, and was released on bail.

“I apologize to all the people I scared,” Sali Hafiz said in an interview with the BBC.

“But how does that compare to the despair, anger and sadness I feel every day knowing my sister is dying?” he asks.

Jawad Slim was also among the five people who broke into banks in that one.

“Everyone wants what is rightfully theirs, no more, no less,” he tells the BBC.

“I didn’t commit any crimes.”

“I have seven children to raise,” he added.