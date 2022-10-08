The Narratives of the Top Candidates

Narrative.

Here’s a boring word, but necessary to understand Oscar. After all, having a good story of overcoming or injustice can lead a Hollywood bigwig to win the coveted golden statuette.

Oscar history is full of them and this, for sure, will be repeated in 2023.

From Margot Robbie to Steven Spielberg, check out the main narratives of the 2023 Oscar nominees on their way to the awards.

GREAT STARS NEVER AWARDED

You know that great name in world cinema who piles up a series of great works, but never leaves zero at the Oscars?

This is a narrative that has favored giants like Geraldine Page, Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Although without this magnitude, there are names that fit this category.

Michelle Williams is the strongest example: after all, she has four nominations – “Brokeback Mountain”, “Valentine Forever”, “Seven Days with Marilyn” and “Manchester by the Sea“.

So far, however, the long-awaited Oscar has not come, while the Emmy consecrated her for “Fosse/Verdon”.

“The Fabelman” arrives as the main opportunity of her career to end this uncomfortable fast for the Academy, after all, the American actress is one of the best of her generation yet to have been consecrated.

Mending one Oscar film after another, Margot Robbie is desperately fighting for the not-to-day statuette.

After beautiful business cards with “the wolf of Wall Street” and “The big bet” and having shown herself to be an actress capable of carrying blockbusters as she proved in “Suicide squad”, Robbie was named Best Actress for the first time for her outstanding performance in “me, Tonya”.

Before the second nomination for “O Escândalo”, he had the opportunity, without success, to return to the award in “two queens” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

This year, he plays all the cards in “Babylon” after the failure of “Amsterdam”.

And Michelle Williams can help Margot Robbie win this Oscar. That’s because the star of “The Fabelmans” migrated to Best Actress, leaving a vacuum in supporting.

With that, the future Barbie is in line to occupy the position of favorite.

There are those who claim category fraud, but Paramount Pictures won’t want to hear about it if it has a chance of winning. There’s a good chance she will win.

We also have Colin Farrell: the heartthrob has always been very prestigious in the industry working with big names like Oliver Stone, Joel Schumacher, Woody Allen, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Michael Mann and so on.

Not even a few bombs or controversies were enough to weaken his strength.

In 2022, he lives the best year of his career with “Batman” and especially “The Banshees of Inisherin”, alongside his favorite partner, Martin McDonagh.

The award in Venice was a demonstration of his strength this season.

But to win, Farrell will have to overcome a tantalizing narrative for the Academy.

THE TURN UP

Ingrid Bergman, Ben Affleck and Renee Zellweger.

These are some awardees who were going through some very difficult times in their lives, but they returned to their moments of glory in the industry thanks to the Oscars.

The comeback is a narrative that the Academy never leaves aside and, in 2023, puts Brendan Fraser as a clear favorite for Best Actor.

Charismatic and versatile, Brendan Fraser exploded in the late 1990s with “George, King of the Forest” and “The Mummy”, fun box office hits.

At the same time, he starred in important films such as “Gods and Monsters”, “The Quiet American” and the Oscar-winning “Crash”.

The star, however, lost ground after a series of works without major repercussions and being considered a bad name in the industry.

Later, Fraser explained the reason: he had been harassed by Philip Baker, then president of the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood, the organizer of the Golden Globes.

“The Whale” is a comeback as proved by the enthusiastic applause seen at the Venice Film Festival and the popular celebration on social media. An Oscar win would be the golden end of this cycle.

On a smaller scale is Jamie Lee Curtis.

Known as the Queen of Scream for the series “halloween”, the actress was never at a low point in her career, as evidenced by hits such as “A Fish Called Wanda”, “True Lies” and “Fresh Friday”.

Still, she was never taken seriously enough to be nominated for an Oscar either. “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” offers this opportunity and, with the supporting race, totally open, you can’t rule out a victory.

Jamie Lee Curtis could also be in the next category.

G GREAT CHANCE OF VETERANS

You know that heavy debt that stays in your mind and you only relax when you can pay it off?

This also happens at the Oscars when big names in cinema reach a certain age without the statuette. Therefore, any opportunity is a golden opportunity.

This soap opera has been seen with legends such as John Wayne, Henry Fonda and Jessica Tandy.

The Best Supporting Actor category finds two names that fit this profile.

Nominated only once for “Gente Como a Gente”, Judd Hirsch has a more steady career on TV despite having made successful films like “Independence Day”.

At 87 years old, the veteran can return to the Oscars and, this time, with a chance of winning for “The Fabelmans”.

Those who saw the movie say that he steals all the scenes, so it’s a strong name for a dispute still open.

Brendan Gleeson, however, is also firmly in the fight for the statuette.

Although it can be pointed out as category fraud for sharing the spotlight with Farrell, the Briton finds the role of a lifetime to finally be nominated for an Oscar.

Discreet, the actor has stints in important films such as “Braveheart”, “Gangs of New York”, “Cold Mountain”, “The Village”, “In the Boss’s Eye”, and, of course, the “Harry Potter” series.

THE TIME HAS COME

Remember Galvão saying that “a climate is being created”?

It’s an expression that fits like a glove for the Steven Spielberg: the Hollywood giant has not won Best Picture and Direction for more than two decades.

This is all despite being a filmmaker who doesn’t stop for a second and has already competed for Oscars several times in the meantime.

I believe the Academy sees “The Fabelmans” as the perfect opportunity to give him his third statuette.

Martin McDonagh also joins this team that the time has come to be awarded.

After all, after being surprisingly nominated for “Na Mira do Chefe” in Original Screenplay, he got an unexplained snub for Best Director for “Three Ads for a Crime”.

Winning, at least, a screenplay with “Inisherin”, would be a way to compensate and recognize a prestigious name in the current industry.

With two Oscars on the shelf at home, the Cate Blanchett may have this narrative in 2023.

It seems strange, but, between us, if any name became unanimous by critics and the public among the female interpreters, it was the Australian one.

With “TÁR” being considered by many to be the best performance of her career, the Academy may be tempted to award her again.

REPRESENTATIVENESS

And we come to a factor that has grown a lot in recent years, especially thanks to the #MeToo and #OscarSoWhite movements.

Unfortunately, the speech has not yet gone so much into practice. The narrative in favor of Danielle Deadwyler proves this.

93 white women for one black woman. This is the balance of the winners in Best Actress.

Soon, the pressure on the Academy to reduce this statistical and historical nonsense continues and the star of “Till” may be the name of the time to join Halle Berry.

The acclaim at the New York Film Festival put Deadwyler as a strong contender for the category.

Deadwyler, however, isn’t the only one who could break a historic fate for the Academy.

Michelle Yeoh of “Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time” may be the first Asian-born actress to win the category.

Until today, only Miyoshi Umeki, for “Sayonara”, Yuh-Jung Youn, for “Minari”, were the winners from the East – this in Supporting Actress.

A possible victory, in addition to a popular nod, would also be a way of valuing an increasingly important market for Hollywood.

To top it off, we have Sarah Polley, from “Women Talking”.

The director of one of the most praised films of the season can enjoy the good moment for women in the category after the victories of Chloé Zhao and Jane Campion.

Who knows she doesn’t keep the strength of women in these 2020s?