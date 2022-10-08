The Rock rules out running for president of the United States

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 50, will not run for president of the United States in the upcoming election. The actor spoke for the first time about a rumor considered serious in his country, that he would enter the presidential race, and explained that the option “is out of the question”.

Last year, on the Sunday Today show (NBC), The Rock even said he was considering running for office. The statement came shortly after he was named the celebrity Americans most want to see running the country.

Now, participating in the Sunday Morning (CBS) attraction, the artist went back on his speech. “I will say this because it requires another side. I love our country and everyone who lives in it. But I also love my role as a father,” he said.

The Rock is the father of three girls: Simone, 21 — from her marriage to Dany Garcia — and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — from her current relationship with Lauren Hashian.

“The most important thing for me is being a father. Especially during this period, this critical moment in my daughters’ lives,” the artist continued.

“I know what it was like to be on the road so busy, I was away for many years with my first daughter — at critical ages and times for her. And that’s what the presidency would do. So my priority is my daughters. Of course, a CEO position would be great, but what I want most right now is to be the father of my daughters,” he concluded.