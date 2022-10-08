The Walking Dead: Even with spin-offs, series will have a definitive end

After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead will come to an end on November 20th with the airing of its final episode. Some fans and critics, however, complained that the finale won’t feel like a conclusion, as its main characters will star in spin-offs soon. Producer Scott M. Gimple, who oversees the entire franchise, however, assured that the ending will have an air of farewell.

“Everything will fall into place. This means that all characters will reach their conclusion, their final stage, they will evolve to the last stage of their Pokémon (laughs). We’re going to tell the end of the story of The Walking Dead series as we know it. Yes, we have other shows coming, but this is the conclusion of our main story,” he promised this Saturday, during the zombie drama panel at New York Comic Con.

The producer compared the last episode with the fifth chapter of the ninth season, which marked the farewell of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). “When we did 9×05, which was Rick’s goodbye, we looked back at his entire past, from when he woke up in that hospital. We wanted to see what everything he had lived through meant to conclude that story. Now, we’ve done the same with all the other characters,” he said.

Asked if he intends to take advantage of the time jump that The Walking Dead comics took in its final phase, featuring an adult Carl, the franchise’s boss was obtuse. “The way the comic ended is brilliant. Robert [Kirkman, criador da história] took us by surprise, I admit, because he didn’t warn us about it in advance. And he’s spoiled a lot of things for us over the years. But with that flash forward he created a whole new world, totally different, for us to explore, and I would love to explore it someday.”

There are only seven episodes left until the end of The Walking Dead, but the franchise will continue with at least four other series: in addition to Fear the Walking Dead, which is still on air, Daryl (Norman Reedus) will win a spin-off set and shot in France. , Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will face a post-apocalypse New York in Dead City, which opens in April 2023, and Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) return in a special attraction about their romance. . In addition, Tales of the Walking Dead may win new seasons.

What would you like to see in the final episodes of The Walking Dead?