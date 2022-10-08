There is already a date for the national premiere of the new episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” – NiT

More than a year after the premiere of the fourth season, the dark world of Gilead is back on Portuguese television. The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” arrives on TVCine Emotion on October 10, with the first episode airing at 10:10 pm.

In this reunion, we find June (Elisabeth Moss) struggling with the consequences of one of her most brutal actions: the violent death of her former commander. As she seeks to find a balance between life outside of Gilead and her thirst for revenge, another character gains prominence and importance.

The widow, Serena Waterford, finds a way to make everything work in her favor and becomes a symbol of Gilead diplomacy, much to June and Luke’s anger. This while provocations arise from both sides.

The battle continues across borders, but Luke and June remain focused on the main objective: trying to recover Hannah from the clutches of the theocracy that rules Gilead. A task that is proving increasingly difficult. Also returning are characters such as Aunt Lydia, Nick Blaine, Janine, Moira and Joseph Lawrence.