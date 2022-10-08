Thriller movie with Mila Kunis just arrived and is already the most watched on Netflix right now

A very lucky girl (Luckiest Girl Alive) is the new thriller drama film from Netflixstarring Mila Kuniswhich has just arrived and is having a great success.

A lot of people have already been running to watch and are loving it, so much so that it is in the first place of the most watched movies on the platform today, surpassing suspense The Telephone of Mr. Harriganbased on a book by Stephen King.

In the film, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) is a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

