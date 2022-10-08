Thunderbolts | Marvel reveals lineup and concept art

The Thunderbolts’ lineup in the group’s upcoming film was officially revealed by Marvel during a panel at D23.

As announced by the studio, the group will be formed by red guardian, Valentina, Ghost, American agent, Coach, Yelena Belova and winter soldier. The last two will be the leaders.

Part of the training of thunderbolts had already been revealed by the journalist Justin Krollof deadlinewho spoke firsthand that Yelena Belova would lead the group.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5, with a premiere scheduled for July 26, 2024.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎