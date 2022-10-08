Tom Brady is having a hard time accepting the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen

Continues after advertising

A source close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen told the magazine people that the American football player would be having difficulty accepting the end of his marriage with the Brazilian top model. The couple is facing an alleged crisis in the relationship since September and would be talking to a divorce lawyer .

“It’s pretty obvious he’s suffering. He feels very hurt for her,” the source stated, adding that the model doesn’t keep much contact with Brady, with whom she has two children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.

Last Thursday, 6, Gisele was seen spiritually cleaning her car, to get rid of any negative energy, with the help of a holistic therapist, without the wedding ring. The photos were shared by the Page Six website.

The American press had already reported that the Brazilian model and her husband would be living in separate houses after a fight, but now they would also be taking steps towards a legal separation.

The problems in the relationship between Gisele and the athlete would have started after the his withdrawal from retiring from the sport . To Elle magazine, the Brazilian revealed that she would like her husband to spend more time with the family.

The problems in the relationship of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady would have started after he gave up on retiring. Photograph: AP