Understand the fight that caused the death of a fan yesterday at the Boca game

Argentina is in mourning. A 57-year-old fan died last night (6) after clashing with police at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La where the game between gymnastics and Fencing and Boca Juniors was suspended.

The fight

It was 9:32 pm (GMT) at “Bosque” (as the stadium is known), in La Plata, when referee Hernán Mastrángelo whistled the start of Gimnasia x Boca, the main game of the 23rd round of the Argentine Championship.

Both clubs battled for the title, with each team having just four games left in the competition. Boca entered the field in second place (behind Atlético Tucumán), while Gimnasia appeared in sixth, classified to Libertadores.

The players started the match, and it was possible to see the stands completely packed in the stadium with an official capacity of 21,500 people, according to Gimnasia.

So far, nothing new in the country. What was sad was the explosions, the sounds of gunfire and the tear gas coming from outside.

It was a fierce fight between the fans and the police. According to an estimate aired on Radio Miter, the most important in Buenos Aires, about 3,000 people tried to enter the stadium, which was already overcrowded.

La Plata, the “city of diagonals”, is 52 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

Argentine newspaper “Olé” treated death as murder Image: Reproduction

the suspension

In the 9th minute of the first half, the game was suspended, with 0-0 and total chaos in the stands and in the streets around the stadium. On the pitch itself, the athletes had difficulty breathing due to the tear gas.

Many players soon left the pitch to check on their relatives in the stands of the stadium. Franco Soldano, forward for Gimnasia, gave a desperate interview to ESPN because he couldn’t find his wife, who was pregnant.

The violent repression of the police unleashed the barbarism. “Elderly massacred, lost children, a real chaos”, describes today (7) the newspaper “La Nación“.

“A scene that seemed from decades past has once again shown the worst face of our football.”

At 11:48 pm, more than two hours into the game, the stadium’s sound system was blaring the names of lost parents and children trying to find each other.

Visitors have been banned from stadiums in Argentina since 2013. It wasn’t a fight between Boca and Gimnasia fans, but between Gimnasia fans who tried to enter the stadium, with tickets in hand, and were stopped by the police who “in instead of controlling, it got out of control”, describes the newspaper “chronicle“.

The death

Caesar”Lolo” Regueiro, 57, died in the ambulance. He suffered a cardiac arrest while being taken to San Martín Hospital, half an hour after the match was suspended, around 10:30 pm (GMT).

The newspaper “Clarin” Today’s news shows that he played football in the grassroots divisions and worked in a sector of the city hall in the city of La Plata. He was with a daughter, who accompanied him in the ambulance and reported the death of her father on social media. César was a supporter of Gimnasia .

He was inside the stadium when he tried to leave, to escape the overcrowded environment, with closed gates and police repression. He felt sick and was attended to amid the chaos, but he couldn’t resist. He was with his daughter and two grandchildren.

There are three hospitalized in serious condition, reports the TV channel TyC Sports. The station had a cameraman injured by a rubber bullet that impacted his arm.

Cesar Regueiro, supporter killed in Argentina at Gimnasia x Boca Image: Reproduction Clarin

The responsible

The Police of the Province of Buenos Aires is identified as the main cause of the tragedy, being demanded to give explanations.

The leaders of Gymnasia too. Yesterday, in the broadcast of Radio La Red, the version that circulated is that between 2,000 and 5,000 more tickets were sold, and that when the stadium filled up, with almost 25,000 seats occupied, they simply closed the doors without worrying about who was outside.

Other bodies that need to explain the death and the night of chaos in La Plata are the AFA, as the entity responsible for football in the country, and Aprevide (the Ministry of Security of Buenos Aires).

Axel Kicillof, governor of the province, Julio Garro, mayor of La Plata, and Gabriel Pellegrino, president of Gimnasia, also receive strong criticism.

At dawn, to TV channel C5N, Pellegrino defended himself:

“It’s a lie that we sold more tickets than allowed. We have the spreadsheet for everything, all the documents. The police closed the gates and acted the way they did, we didn’t give any orders.”

“We go back 20 years,” he told ESPN now at lunch. “It’s all very heavy. Football, in this way, makes no sense.”