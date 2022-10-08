United idol criticizes Antony again: ‘One-trick pony’

Paul Scholes, a former Manchester United midfielder, criticized striker Antony again after the Red Devils won 3-2 against Omonia in the Europa League. After the 6-3 defeat against City, in the Premier League, Scholes regretted the fact that the attacking players did not help with the marking.

“He [Ten Hag] was right about the wings being static. [Jadon] Sancho never runs back. He needs a fast left-back or a striker to connect and he doesn’t really have that at the moment.” BT Sportafter departure.

“Antony on the other side too, he doesn’t chase. He seems to be a one-trick pony. He’s always cutting in and passing back to the quarterback or taking a kick. He needs to develop a bit. him, we know that,” he added.

In the match against the Cyprus team, United managed to start losing even with a much superior squad.

The game changed face when Rashford came on in the second half, scoring two goals and an assist. Antony performed underwhelming for an athlete who was hired for so much money.

United and Ajax announced the transfer of the player last month for an amount that could reach 100 million euros (R$ 518 million), including bonuses.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the 22-year-old forward has played in five games and scored two goals.