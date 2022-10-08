US announces sanctions package to restrict chip production in China | World

The US government on Friday published a comprehensive set of export controls, including a measure to cut off China’s access to certain semiconductors manufactured anywhere in the world that use US equipment. The move represents an attempt to slow Beijing’s technological advances.

The rules, some taking effect immediately, extend restrictions set out in letters sent this year to major chip-making toolmakers – KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials – and effectively force them to stop selling equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced chips.

The measures could represent the biggest shift in US policy on shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could disrupt China’s chip industry, forcing US and foreign companies that use US technology to US to cut support for some of China’s top chip factories and designers.

“It will take the Chinese back years,” said Jim Lewis, a technology and cybersecurity expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. He said the policies hark back to the rigid regulations at the height of the Cold War.

“China is not going to give up chip making … but it will really slow them down.”

REMEMBER THE CRISIS BETWEEN US AND CHINA IN AUGUST THIS YEAR:

DISPUTE: Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after visit that heightened tensions with China

UNDERSTAND: What is Taiwan’s relationship with the US?

The relationship between China, Taiwan and the USA

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry, through a spokeswoman, said that the United States had abused export control measures to maintain the hegemony of science and technology and that the measures violated international trade rules.

She added that Chinese companies will be harmed, but American companies will also be harmed and that the ban on selling chips to China will have an impact on the global industry supply chain and on the recovery of the world economy.

In a statement on Thursday anticipating the rules, Biden’s administration officials said many of the measures are aimed at preventing foreign companies from selling advanced chips to China or providing Chinese companies with tools to make their own advanced chips.

But they conceded that the US government has failed to secure any promises that allied nations will implement similar measures and that discussions with those nations are ongoing.

“We recognize that the unilateral controls we are putting in place will lose effectiveness over time if other countries do not join us,” one official said. “And we risk undermining US technology leadership if foreign competitors are not subject to similar controls.”

The offensive is based on the expansion of the so-called foreign direct product rule. Earlier, the rule was expanded to give the US power to control exports of overseas-made chips to Chinese giant Huawei, and later to stop the flow of semiconductors to Russia after the war in Ukraine broke out.

On Friday, the Biden administration applied expanded restrictions to China’s IFLYTEK, Dahua Technology and Megvii Technology, added to the list of entities in 2019 over allegations that helped Beijing in the suppression of the Uighur minority.

The rules also block exports of a wide range of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems. The rules define a supercomputer as any system with more than 100 petaflops of computing power that takes up 600 square meters of space, a definition that two industry sources said could also hit some data centers at China’s tech giants. .

“The scope of the rule and the potential impacts are quite impressive, but the devil will, of course, be in the implementation details,” said Eric Sayers, a defense policy expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

The Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents chipmakers, said it was studying the regulations and urged Washington to “implement the rules in a targeted manner — and in collaboration with international partners — to help level the playing field.”

Companies around the world have started to struggle with the US measures, with shares of semiconductor production equipment makers showing a decline.

Also on Friday, the US added YMTC, China’s biggest memory chip maker, and 30 other Chinese companies to a list that US officials cannot inspect, raising tensions with Beijing and starting a 60-year deadline. days that can trigger harsher penalties.

Companies are added to the no-checklist when US officials cannot visit the sites to determine if they can receive sensitive technology, forcing US suppliers to be more careful in doing business with them.

Under a new policy, if a government prevents U.S. officials from doing spot checks on companies on the non-checklist, the U.S. will begin the process to add them to the entity list after 60 days.