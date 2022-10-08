US ‘civil war’ ideas set fire to social media after operation on Trump’s home

Continues after advertising

right after the FBI carry out a search and seizure operation at the home of Donald Trumpat Floridabehind secret documents, researchers have focused on a worrying trend on the networks.

Twitter posts mentioning a “civil war” soared by nearly 3,000% in a matter of hours, with Trump supporters accusing the operation of being aimed at provoking the former president. Similar leaps were seen on Facebook, Reddit, Telegram, Parler, Gab and Truth Social, Trump’s social network. Mentions of the expression more than doubled on radio shows and podcasts, according to data from Critical Mention, a media monitoring company.

Weeks later, “civil war” publications soared again after the president Joe Biden qualify Trump and the “MAGA Republicans”Make America Great Again”, Trump’s slogan)” of threat to “the very foundations of our republic”, in a speech about democracy in Philadelphia.

Speech by Donald Trump at the first rally after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search and seizure operation, in this image taken on Sept. Photograph: Hannah Beier/NYT

Now experts are gearing up for new civil war discussions, weeks before November 8 legislative and state electionsa moment when political speeches become more heated and fierce.

More than a century and a half after the end of the real American Civil War, the most violent conflict in US history, references to a new civil war have become commonplace on the right. Although the term is used loosely in some cases, as in an analogy to the country’s growing partisan divide, experts say that, for some, the expression is much more than a metaphor.

Research, social media and the rise in threats suggest that a growing number of Americans anticipate, or even welcome, the possibility of political violence, point out researchers who study extremism. But what was once a topic of discussion only on the political periphery is gaining ground on the center stage of politics.

But while the trend is clear, there is less consensus among experts on what it means.

Some elements on the far right see this clearly: a call to an organized battle for government control. Others predict something akin to a visceral insurgency, with occasional eruptions of political violence, such as the attack on the FBI’s Cincinnati office in August. A third group describes the country as on the verge of a “cold” civil war, manifested by growing polarization and lack of trust, rather than a “hot” war with conflict.

But conversations about political violence are not restricted to anonymous forums on the Internet.

At a Trump rally in Michiganon Saturday, the deputy Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “Democrats want to see Republicans dead,” adding that “Joe Biden declared that all freedom-loving Americans are enemies of the state.” At a fundraiser, Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, said that governors have the power to declare war, and that “we will likely see that.”

On Monday, federal prosecutors showed, before a jury in Washington, an encrypted message that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist militia Oath Keeperssent to his subordinates two days before the 2020 presidential election: “We will not survive this without a civil war”.

Experts say the bellicose pattern of speeches helped to normalize expectations that political violence will follow.

Founder of the Oath Keppers militia, Stewart Rhodes, communicates via radio with other participants at a Donald Trump rally, pictured Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

In late August, a poll of 1,500 adults conducted by YouGov and the Economist magazine found that 54% of respondents who identified themselves as “staunch Republicans” believed civil war was likely in the next decade. Only a third of respondents said such a scenario was unlikely. A similar survey, conducted by the magazine and YouGov two years ago, found that three in five respondents believed that a “break in the model of a civil war in the US” was little or very unlikely.

“What we see here is a narrative that was once limited to radical fields, but is now at a central place in political dialogue,” said Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and founder of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats.

The institute’s researchers tracked tweets mentioning “civil war” before and after Trump announced the search in Mar-a-Lago. In the previous five days, the term was mentioned in about 500 tweets an hour. That number jumped to 6,000 in the first hour after Trump’s announcement in Truth Social on the afternoon of Aug. 8, when he said that “these are dark times for our nation.” The pace peaked at 15,000 tweets per hour that same day. A week later, mentions were still six times as many as before the announcement, and the expression was back on Twitter by the end of the month.

Extremist groups have been advocating some sort of overthrow of governments for years, Pape said, and the more radical views — those linked to white supremacy and religious fundamentalism — remain on the sidelines, with no more than 50,000 adherents nationwide.

ideas [nas redes sociais] are thrown into an echo chamber, and it is the only voice to be heard; there are no dissenting voices Kurt Braddock, professor at American University

But a much larger group, he said, is made up of people who have been influenced by Trump’s grievances about the “Washington swamp” and the “deep state” forces working against him and his allies.

These ideas, thrown into a cauldron alongside conspiracy theories propagated by the Qanon movement, anti-vaccine propaganda and election denialism, have fueled a growing hostility against the federal government and a heated discourse on states’ rights.

Social networks are infested with groups and panels dedicated to discussions about a civil war. One, in the Gab, describes itself as a place for “action reports”, “combat videos” and accounts of people killed in action in the “civil war on the way to a second American Revolution”.

In August, a single tweet saying “I think civil war has just been declared” had 17 million views despite being posted by an account with fewer than 14,000 followers, according to Cybara, an Israeli company that tracks disinformation. .

“Ideas [nas redes sociais] are thrown into an echo chamber, and it is the only voice to be heard; there are no dissenting voices,” said Kurt Braddock, an American University professor who studies how terrorist groups radicalize and recruit.

Braddock said he does not believe these publications indicate any kind of planning for a war. But he worries about what academics call “stochastic terrorism” — seemingly random acts of violence that are, in fact, provoked by “coded language, dog whistles or other subliminal text” present in statements by public figures.

Trump is adept at this type of communication, Braddock says, quoting an August 2020 tweet by the president in which he said “Free Michigan!”. Less than two weeks later, hordes of heavily armed protesters occupied the state capitol in Lansing, the state capital. He even pointed to Trump’s speech before the invasion of Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021, when he encouraged his thousands of supporters to march to Capitol Hill, saying that “if they didn’t fight like the devil, they wouldn’t have a country anymore. ”.

“The statements that Trump makes are not explicit calls for action, but when you have a devoted following, the chances that one or more people will be mobilized for it are high,” Braddock said. A spokesperson for Trump declined to comment after requests for comment.

After Biden’s speech on democracy, Brian Gibby, an independent data expert in Charlotte, wrote in a Substack post that he believed “the Second Civil War began” with the president’s remarks. “I have never seen a more divisive and hateful speech from an American president,” Gibby wrote.

Asked by the New York Times to explain his positions, Gibby said he believed Biden “raised the tone of a hot conflict in the US”. He worries that something similar will happen around the November elections, which would be “similar to January 6 [de 2021]but much more violent”, with armed groups on both sides of the political spectrum clashing.

“Plan, store supplies, stay safe, get out of cities if you can,” he wrote.