US figure skater dies after intense struggle with drugs and trauma from sexual abuse

A shocking story was revealed this Friday in the United States. the parents of skater Bridget Namiotka revealed that she died last July at the age of 32 due to the use of drugsa direct consequence of the applicants sexual abuse committed by your teammate, John Coughlinover two years.

The information was given in an interview with Bridget Namiotka’s parents to USA Today. In the publication, Steve and Maureen recall the difficulties faced by their daughter over many years.

“Bridget left struggling with drug addiction after many years of dealing with the difficult consequences and trauma of sexual abuse. Bridget was beautiful and an incredible athlete.” “Our heart is broken. We hope that Bridget’s death brings attention to the terrible effects of sexual abuse and chemical dependency.”

John Coughlin also partnered with Caydee Denney in ice skating competitions. Photograph: Rick Wilking / Reuters

In May 2019, allegations of sexual abuse by John Coughlin, who was also a figure skater, surfaced. Bridget Namiotka revealed on her social media that she suffered from abuse over the course of two years, while the two were teammates on a skating team, between 2004 and 2007, when she was between 14 and 17 years old.

Coughlin was four years older than Namiotka, who also said he was not the skater’s only victim and knew of 10 other people who had suffered similar abuse. Ashley Wagner, bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, also denounced Coughlin.

Months earlier, in January 2019, John Coughlin committed suicide. He was under investigation by SafeSport, the group responsible for investigating allegations of abuse committed in American sports media, and took his own life the day after the decision that suspended him from skating.