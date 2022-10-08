US sanctions three companies for selling oil to North Korea – News

North Korea has intensified missile firing in the Sea of Japan over the past three years, tests that the country calls military exercises, but which, in essence, are a show of force to South Korea, the United States and other Western countries. In the next images, remember the sequence of launches that North Korea has made in recent months
Before, it is worth remembering that the United States and South Korea launched eight ballistic missiles in training in the Sea of Japan last Monday (6)
The shots were retaliation and a signal to North Korea, which had made other launches the day before, Sunday (5). The United States and South Korea wanted to show that they are capable of responding quickly to an attack. Read the full report
Last Sunday (5), North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un authorized the firing of eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea. The projectiles departed from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and flew between 110 km and 600 km at altitudes between 25 km and 90 km. Read more in the report
In May, the North Korea had already fired two ‘unidentified ballistic missiles’ towards the east. The maneuver came as US President Joe Biden was completing a trip to South Korea and Japan.
At the time, it was Biden’s first trip to Asia as president, which took place under the shadow of the threat of a North Korean nuclear test.
In early May, North Korea gave the go-ahead and launched three ballistic missiles just hours after Pyongyang announced the first cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The West interpreted the maneuver as a way to take the focus off the disease in the country, which has no tests, hospitals and vaccine to prevent Covid-19
At the beginning of May, Kim Jong-un fired a ballistic missile after advocating the expansion and reinforcement of the isolated communist country’s nuclear arsenal
In April, the North Korea holds a military mega parade to show their war power. The event, however, may have been the catalyst for the wave of Covid-19 that plagues the country.
Showing the weapons it produces is a strategy of Kim Jong-un, the dictator who commands North Korea.
In March 2022, the world saw one of the North Korea’s biggest threatswhen Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the firing of a ‘new type’ of intercontinental ballistic missile, with an eye on a ‘long-term confrontation’ with the United States
The March action marked the first time that Pyongyang has launched such a powerful weapon since 2017
days before, Kim Jong-un had already given the go-ahead for rocket launchers. “There were shots this morning that we suspect were from several North Korean rocket launchers,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said at the time.
By the beginning of March, the North Korea has already carried out at least nine major missile tests
In January 2022, the North Korea fires a ballistic missile in the sea of japan
In September of last year, the North Korea launched an ‘unidentified projectile’ into the sea, in front of its eastern coast. On the occasion, Pyongyang’s representative at the UN defended the country’s right to develop its own weapons.
At that time, the North Koreans tested a new model of ‘long-range cruise missile’. The missiles flew 7,580 seconds over North Korea and its territorial waters, hitting targets 1,500 km away, KCNA added.
The year 2020 also did not pass unnoticed in the rocket test program of the North Korea. In March, Kim Jong-un’s country fired two short-range missiles into the ocean, resuming testing after a three-month pause. The missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan and flew 240 km, reaching 35 km altitude
In October 2019, North Korea has tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the sea off its east coast. The launch came a day after the country announced the resumption of talks with the United States about ending its nuclear program. The launch was seen by analysts as North Korea’s most provocative test since talks with the US began in 2018.
In July 2019, other missile fires by North Korea. Both reached a height of 30,000 and traveled 250 km before falling into the sea.
Days later, Kim gave the authorization to fire two more missiles from its eastern coast, according to the South Korean Armed Forces
In 2019, a report by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) identified a secret North Korean base that could house ballistic missileslocated about 212 km northwest of Seoul
THE North Korea confirmed, also in 2019, the launch of two short-range missiles with the aim of testing a ‘new tactical guided weapon’. The test showed that the rockets had trajectories of 430 km and 790 km, both of which were launched from mobile platforms.