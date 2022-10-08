US sanctions three companies for selling oil to North Korea – News

North Korea has intensified missile firing in the Sea of ​​Japan over the past three years, tests that the country calls military exercises, but which, in essence, are a show of force to South Korea, the United States and other Western countries. In the next images, remember the sequence of launches that North Korea has made in recent months Assembly/R7

Before, it is worth remembering that the United States and South Korea launched eight ballistic missiles in training in the Sea of ​​Japan last Monday (6) SOUTH KOREA’S JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF / AFP – 06.06.2021

The shots were retaliation and a signal to North Korea, which had made other launches the day before, Sunday (5). The United States and South Korea wanted to show that they are capable of responding quickly to an attack. Read the full report Reuters – 06.06.2022

Last Sunday (5), North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un authorized the firing of eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea. The projectiles departed from the Sunan area of ​​the North Korean capital Pyongyang and flew between 110 km and 600 km at altitudes between 25 km and 90 km. Read more in the report STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

In May, the North Korea had already fired two ‘unidentified ballistic missiles’ towards the east. The maneuver came as US President Joe Biden was completing a trip to South Korea and Japan. STR/AFP/KCNA VIA KNS – 3.9.2022

At the time, it was Biden’s first trip to Asia as president, which took place under the shadow of the threat of a North Korean nuclear test. Saul Loeb/AFP – 05.23.2022

In early May, North Korea gave the go-ahead and launched three ballistic missiles just hours after Pyongyang announced the first cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. KCNA/Reuters – 05.21.2022

The West interpreted the maneuver as a way to take the focus off the disease in the country, which has no tests, hospitals and vaccine to prevent Covid-19 STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

At the beginning of May, Kim Jong-un fired a ballistic missile after advocating the expansion and reinforcement of the isolated communist country’s nuclear arsenal Jung Yeon-je/AFP – 05.04.2022

In April, the North Korea holds a military mega parade to show their war power. The event, however, may have been the catalyst for the wave of Covid-19 that plagues the country. KCNA via Reuters

Showing the weapons it produces is a strategy of Kim Jong-un, the dictator who commands North Korea. Reproduction / Reuters

In March 2022, the world saw one of the North Korea’s biggest threatswhen Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the firing of a ‘new type’ of intercontinental ballistic missile, with an eye on a ‘long-term confrontation’ with the United States AFP – 03.25.2022

The March action marked the first time that Pyongyang has launched such a powerful weapon since 2017 AFP/KCNA – 01.11.2022

days before, Kim Jong-un had already given the go-ahead for rocket launchers. “There were shots this morning that we suspect were from several North Korean rocket launchers,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said at the time. KCNA/EFE/EPA – 1.14.2020

By the beginning of March, the North Korea has already carried out at least nine major missile tests EFE/EPA/KCNA – 6.29.2021

In January 2022, the North Korea fires a ballistic missile in the sea of ​​japan AFP – 01.19.2022

In September of last year, the North Korea launched an ‘unidentified projectile’ into the sea, in front of its eastern coast. On the occasion, Pyongyang’s representative at the UN defended the country’s right to develop its own weapons. Jung Yeon-je/AFP – 09/28/2021

At that time, the North Koreans tested a new model of ‘long-range cruise missile’. The missiles flew 7,580 seconds over North Korea and its territorial waters, hitting targets 1,500 km away, KCNA added. Reproduction / KCNA

The year 2020 also did not pass unnoticed in the rocket test program of the North Korea. In March, Kim Jong-un’s country fired two short-range missiles into the ocean, resuming testing after a three-month pause. The missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan and flew 240 km, reaching 35 km altitude AFP – 10.21.2021

In October 2019, North Korea has tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the sea off its east coast. The launch came a day after the country announced the resumption of talks with the United States about ending its nuclear program. The launch was seen by analysts as North Korea’s most provocative test since talks with the US began in 2018. Reuters – 10.19.2021

In July 2019, other missile fires by North Korea. Both reached a height of 30,000 and traveled 250 km before falling into the sea. KCNA via EPA / EFE / 8.10.2019

Days later, Kim gave the authorization to fire two more missiles from its eastern coast, according to the South Korean Armed Forces Reuters

In 2019, a report by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) identified a secret North Korean base that could house ballistic missileslocated about 212 km northwest of Seoul Anthony Wallace/AFP – 03.24.2022