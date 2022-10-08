Vasco vs Novorizontino LIVE (2-0) | 10/08/2022

23′ Vasco change
16′ ALMOST
Lepo went to the baseline and crossed to Ligger, who headed and the ball went out taking paint off the vascaína goal.
12”
Eguinaldo left two Novorizontino markers along the way and hit cross for Vinícius to make a good save.
8′
Vinícius played wrong and Nenê took a risk from afar. The ball went out dangerously.
7′ Yellow
Gustavo Bochecha received a card.
1′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO
Even before the clock completed one minute in the second half, Vasco extended it. Nenê crossed and the ball left for Marlon Gomes who dominated in the area and amended a bomb to score the second goal of the Carioca team.
Changes in Novorizontino
STARTED AGAIN
Vasco is winning by 1 to 0.
BREAK
Vasco 1-0 Novorizontino.
46′ Yellow
Ligger received card.
44′ VASCO’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Figueiredo received a long pass, dominated at the entrance of the area and released a rocket in the angle of goalkeeper Vinícius to open the scoring in São Januário.
39′ Yellow
Lepo received a card.
35′
Vasco has a hard time creating plays and bumps into Novorizontino’s defense.
33′ Yellow
Edimar was fouled hard and received the first card of the game.
25′ ON THE BEAM
Marlon found Aguinaldo, who fixed a rocket with his right foot and the ball exploded on goalkeeper Vinícius’ crossbar. Vasco’s almost goal.
21′
Nenê took a dangerous corner, defender Danilo Boza climbed higher than the São Paulo defense and headed it. The ball went out very dangerously.
15′
Vasco continues to work in search of the goal, but without great chances created. Team play in the creation of plays.
5′
Vasco starts on the offensive field.
GAME STARTED
It is Serie B at VAVEL Brazil.
PRE-GAME
Grêmio is beating Londrina by 1 to 0 and is distancing itself from the teams that are fighting for the G-4.
Probably Vasco!
Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê; Figueiredo, Eguinaldo and Raniel (Marlon Gomes).
When is the Vasco vs Novorizontino game and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Vasco vs Novorizontino live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Vasco vs Novorizontino will be broadcast live on Premiere.
Speak up, Figueiredo!
How does Vasco arrive?
Vasco arrives with morale for the confrontation that is seen as a decision for the Vasco people. The team beat Operário in the last round with two goals in stoppage time, thus winning and not letting Sport equal the score in the classification. Vasco is one of the best hosts in Serie B with 36 points in 16 games.
Speak up, Mazola!
Probable Novorizontino!
How does Novorizontino arrive?
Novorizontino is going through a bad phase. The team that came to fight at the top of the classification, today occupies the first place outside the relegation zone. The São Paulo team only has two wins in the last 10 games, causing the club to drop several positions and change the focus on the season.