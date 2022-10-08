Vasco vs Novorizontino LIVE (2-0) | 10/08/2022

Lepo went to the baseline and crossed to Ligger, who headed and the ball went out taking paint off the vascaína goal.

Eguinaldo left two Novorizontino markers along the way and hit cross for Vinícius to make a good save.

Vinícius played wrong and Nenê took a risk from afar. The ball went out dangerously.

Gustavo Bochecha received a card.

Even before the clock completed one minute in the second half, Vasco extended it. Nenê crossed and the ball left for Marlon Gomes who dominated in the area and amended a bomb to score the second goal of the Carioca team.

Vasco is winning by 1 to 0.

Vasco 1-0 Novorizontino.

Ligger received card.

Figueiredo received a long pass, dominated at the entrance of the area and released a rocket in the angle of goalkeeper Vinícius to open the scoring in São Januário.

Lepo received a card.

Vasco has a hard time creating plays and bumps into Novorizontino’s defense.

Edimar was fouled hard and received the first card of the game.

Marlon found Aguinaldo, who fixed a rocket with his right foot and the ball exploded on goalkeeper Vinícius’ crossbar. Vasco’s almost goal.

Nenê took a dangerous corner, defender Danilo Boza climbed higher than the São Paulo defense and headed it. The ball went out very dangerously.

Vasco continues to work in search of the goal, but without great chances created. Team play in the creation of plays.

Vasco starts on the offensive field.

Grêmio is beating Londrina by 1 to 0 and is distancing itself from the teams that are fighting for the G-4.

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê; Figueiredo, Eguinaldo and Raniel (Marlon Gomes).

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Vasco vs Novorizontino will be broadcast live on Premiere.

Vasco arrives with morale for the confrontation that is seen as a decision for the Vasco people. The team beat Operário in the last round with two goals in stoppage time, thus winning and not letting Sport equal the score in the classification. Vasco is one of the best hosts in Serie B with 36 points in 16 games.