Vasco vs Novorizontino LIVE (2-0) | 10/08/2022

19:593 minutes ago

23′ Vasco change

19:5210 minutes ago

16′ ALMOST

Lepo went to the baseline and crossed to Ligger, who headed and the ball went out taking paint off the vascaína goal.

19:47 14 minutes ago

12”

Eguinaldo left two Novorizontino markers along the way and hit cross for Vinícius to make a good save.

19:4616 minutes ago

8′

Vinícius played wrong and Nenê took a risk from afar. The ball went out dangerously.

19:4616 minutes ago

7′ Yellow

Gustavo Bochecha received a card.

19:37 25 minutes ago

1′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO

Even before the clock completed one minute in the second half, Vasco extended it. Nenê crossed and the ball left for Marlon Gomes who dominated in the area and amended a bomb to score the second goal of the Carioca team.

19:35 27 minutes ago

Changes in Novorizontino

19:34 28 minutes ago

STARTED AGAIN

Vasco is winning by 1 to 0.

19:17 an hour ago

BREAK

Vasco 1-0 Novorizontino.

19:17 an hour ago

46′ Yellow

Ligger received card.

19:16 an hour ago

44′ VASCO’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Figueiredo received a long pass, dominated at the entrance of the area and released a rocket in the angle of goalkeeper Vinícius to open the scoring in São Januário.

19:12 an hour ago

39′ Yellow

Lepo received a card.

19:05 an hour ago

35′

Vasco has a hard time creating plays and bumps into Novorizontino’s defense.

19:04 an hour ago

33′ Yellow

Edimar was fouled hard and received the first card of the game.

18:58 an hour ago

25′ ON THE BEAM

Marlon found Aguinaldo, who fixed a rocket with his right foot and the ball exploded on goalkeeper Vinícius’ crossbar. Vasco’s almost goal.

18:57 an hour ago

21′

Nenê took a dangerous corner, defender Danilo Boza climbed higher than the São Paulo defense and headed it. The ball went out very dangerously.

18:47 an hour ago

15′

Vasco continues to work in search of the goal, but without great chances created. Team play in the creation of plays.

18:40 an hour ago

5′

Vasco starts on the offensive field.

18:322 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It is Serie B at VAVEL Brazil.

18:10 2 hours ago

PRE-GAME

Grêmio is beating Londrina by 1 to 0 and is distancing itself from the teams that are fighting for the G-4.

00:04 20 hours ago

Probably Vasco!

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê; Figueiredo, Eguinaldo and Raniel (Marlon Gomes).

23:59 20 hours ago

When is the Vasco vs Novorizontino game and how to follow LIVE?

23:54 20 hours ago

How and where to watch Vasco vs Novorizontino live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Vasco vs Novorizontino will be broadcast live on Premiere.

23:49 20 hours ago

Speak up, Figueiredo!

23:44 20 hours ago

How does Vasco arrive?

Vasco arrives with morale for the confrontation that is seen as a decision for the Vasco people. The team beat Operário in the last round with two goals in stoppage time, thus winning and not letting Sport equal the score in the classification. Vasco is one of the best hosts in Serie B with 36 points in 16 games.

23:39 20 hours ago

Speak up, Mazola!

23:34 20 hours ago

Probable Novorizontino!

23:29 21 hours ago

How does Novorizontino arrive?

Novorizontino is going through a bad phase. The team that came to fight at the top of the classification, today occupies the first place outside the relegation zone. The São Paulo team only has two wins in the last 10 games, causing the club to drop several positions and change the focus on the season.

23:24 21 hours ago

CLASSIFICATION

23:19 21 hours ago

WELCOME!

