Vasco vs Novorizontino: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Novorizontino face each other this Saturday, at 6 pm, in São Januário. With five rounds to go in Serie B, the match is important for both teams and there will be a lot at stake in the confrontation in Rio de Janeiro. All tickets were sold out within hours.

Vasco arrives packed after turning the game against Operário in the last minutes and breathing in the G-4. The situation, however, is still not comfortable and the team cannot afford to lose points at home. Fourth place, with 52 points, Jorginho’s team is three behind Sport, in fifth place. It is important for the Cariocas, at least, to maintain the difference before the direct confrontation against Pernambuco, in the next round.

Novorizontino has the difficult mission of breaking the sequence of nine games without winning away from home, with eight defeats and one draw. Tigre do Vale is the second worst of the return with just two wins in 14 games. In the last round, they drew at home with Bahia. Results that put the team in 16th position with 37 points, just two ahead of CSA, the first inside the Z-4.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Fernanda Colombo and Pedrinho.

Vasco – coach Jorginho

Vasco will have the return of Yuri, who returns to the team in place of Zé Gabriel, after serving suspension. This, however, will not be the only change. Marlon Gomes also returns to the team, probably replacing Raniel. Jorginho will not be able to count on Alex Teixeira, suspended. The shirt 7 scored both goals and was the hero of the turn over Operário, on Tuesday.

Probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri, Andrey and Nenê; Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Eguinaldo .

embezzlement: Alex Teixeira (suspended); Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (recovering from surgery)

hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Quintero, Matheus Barbosa, Andrey, Nenê and Eguinaldo.

Novorizontino’s injured list is usually large in every match in the competition. In general, due to muscle problems, Tigre has already had more than ten absences in a match. For the confrontation against Vasco, there are at least five absences due to injury. Argentine midfielder Diego Torres received his third yellow card in the game against Bahia and is suspended.

Three players are doubtful for the match. Goalkeeper Lucas Frigeri, who is in the final stage of recovery, can be replaced by Vinícius Almeida, if he is unable to play. In addition to him, Ronaldo and Douglas Baggio, the two best players on the team in Serie B, were injured in the match against Bahia and are also doubts for coach Mazola Júnior.

likely lineup: Lucas Frigeri (Vinicius Almeida); Willean Lepo, Walber, Ligger and Paulinho; Jhony Douglas, Ramón Martínez and Gustavo Bochecha; Douglas Baggio (Ronald), Bruno Costa and Ronaldo (Quirino).

who is out: Diego Torres (suspended); Lucas Henrique, Giovanni, Bruno Silva, Romário and Luiz Henrique (injured).

hanging: Cléo Silva, Wálber, Willean Lepo, Helio Borges, Lucas Frigeri and Joílson.

