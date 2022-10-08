Vasco’s cub, Paulinho scores in Bayer Leverkusen’s rout

Xabi Alonso started his career as a coach in the Bundesliga on the right foot.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Schalke at home by 4 x 0 this Saturday (8) in a direct confrontation in the fight to escape the last positions of the table.

The game also marked a ‘rebirth’ for Brazilian Paulinho.

Away from the team’s games in recent weeks, he entered the final stretch of the match and scored the last goal of the duel.

Speaking of a fight against relegation, the bottom Bochum beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and won their first triumph in this Bundesliga.

Check out below how the first games of the day in the German Championship went 👇

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke

Meeting of two teams that had only won once in the Bundesliga until the beginning of this round.

The hosts controlled the game from the start and did not give the visitors any gaps.

Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong were the names of the match.

The forward scored once in addition to distributing the assists for the winger’s two goals.

The Brazilian Paulinho had not yet scored in the German Championship, but he took the chance in the final stretch of the match and scored the fourth goal of the game.

He had only played in two Leverkusen matches this season, the last one on 20 August.

Source: OneFootball