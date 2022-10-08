Verstappen takes pole at Japanese GP, hands on F1 bi – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 JAPAN GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

Back in Japan after three years, the formula 1 took the lane of Suzuka on Saturday morning (8) to define the starting grid of the race that has conditions to define the 2022 world title in favor of Max Verstappen. And what was seen was a lot of force from the red bull. On the dry track and without any chance of rain, unlike what happened on Friday, Verstappen took care of the actions with the soft tires and won the 18th pole position of his F1 career.

In this way, the Worlds leader and current champion takes a huge step towards actually ending the title fight mathematically and doing something that only about a dozen pilots have achieved at all times: winning titles in consecutive years. To close the account without depending on any other result, you need to win and set the fastest lap on Sunday.

There is still a question that is left for the later hours of the classification. In the first part of Q3, Verstappen was trying to warm up the Red Bull tires and was slower on the track. Lando Norris he had been preparing a fast lap, however, and when the cars met, the Englishman had to throw the car off the track to avoid colliding. The stewards were left to assess the incident after qualifying.

In any case, it never looked like Red Bull would be outclassed, even if Charles Leclerc finished, in the end, only 0s010 behind and in second place. Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez come right behind, followed by a remainder of the top-10 that still counts, in that order, with Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Sebastian Vettel and Norris.

A detail for Vettel, who went both from Q3 to Q2 and from Q2 to Q1 in the basin of souls and take the opportunity to reaffirm that Suzuka is his favorite track in Formula 1. “A track like no other”, he said, while making the ninth place while the teammate didn’t even go beyond Q1.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of japan GP Formula 1. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 2 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

Max Verstappen has the knife and cheese in hand to close the championship on Sunday (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how the ranking went:

After an insane morning in Japan, with the confirmation of Pierre Gasly’s departure to the Alpine and de Nyck de Vries on AlphaTauri to 2023, Formula 1 finally found the dry track to carry out activities with slick tyres. The message that the third and final free practice gave was that Max Verstappen and Red Bull had a certain advantage in the fight, especially for pole position.

At the moment when the green light appeared in the pit-lane and allowed the start of qualifying, precisely at 15:00 local time [3h de Brasília, GMT-3], the chance of rain was none at Suzuka. The ambient temperature was 19°C, while the asphalt was 26°C. All quite mild for the cars accelerated.

Pierre Gasly was very angry with the team (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Q1 – Gasly suffers from a brake problem and throws a tantrum with AlphaTauri

Open pit lane and busy lane. Yuki Tsunoda, the home rider, was the first to accelerate in front of the fans, while Nicholas Latifi and Gasly came in tow. At Ferrari, Charles Leclerc got out of the car, meanwhile, and the team kept moving the car even though the clock was already ticking.

Just as he was the first to take the track, Tsunoda was the one who turned a fast lap before everyone else: 1min31s631. Even so, the first six minutes of qualifying were extremely sleepy. Only then did more people decide to show up, like Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

When he made a fast lap, Verstappen reached 1min30s224 and moved up to first place. Mercedes, an important detail, had come out on medium tires for the first stint of Q1. Leclerc finally appeared on the track after eight minutes.

With ten minutes of Q1 past and only eight to go, only 13 riders had done fast laps and were on the clock. As that number increased, the Alpine and Williams duos were left to the end. Fernando Alonso ended up being penultimate to have timed and jumped to fourth place when he did so. Alexander Albon opened the lap, but had his time canceled for violating track limits.

With everyone on the clock and still relatively far from the final minutes, Mercedes had Hamilton in the elimination zone and Russell on the edge. He was in the face that he would have to put on soft tires.

Trouble for AlphaTauri! Gasly warned on the radio, somewhat irritated, that he had problems with the brakes. So, then, that occupied the last position. “What the fuck is going on?” he asked. Seconds later, Tsunoda also suffered with the brakes and was braking the car on the track. Atrocious difficulty of the Italian team.

Sebastian Vettel narrowly escaped Q1 with Aston Martin (Photo: Aston Martin)

With just over three minutes to go, Mercedes completed a fast lap on soft tires and then quietly escaped from the last places. Not that it was brilliant, because George was sixth and Lewis eighth. But they were out of danger.

Only two minutes to go and the cut-off zone had Guanyu Zhou, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel, Latifi and Albon, who still didn’t have time.

But Vettel opened the lap and took the momentary tenth time. There was still almost everyone left to take one last lap, however. And it was close! The four-time champion was right on the edge, in 15th place, and was saved.

Worse for Albon, who was the last to cross the finish line and was the first to be eliminated, in 16th place. Gasly was the 17th, unable to overcome the brake problems that ended up being won, in a way, by Tsunoda. The Frenchman went mad complaining to the team. Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Latifi were the others eliminated, precisely in that order.

Sergio Pérez was the fastest in Q2 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Q2 – Vettel performs miracle with Aston Martin and qualifies for the final part of the lap times

Before the beginning of the intermediate part of the time recording, a climatic detail: the day, which had been completely cloudy, opened up a little and the sun appeared over the Suzuka track. No one in the mood to waste time, so the long track filled up.

Sainz took the lead, recognized the sun and even made the first lap more competitive. But the Spaniard’s 1min30s444 lasted almost nothing at the front. Verstappen, without negotiating, clocked 1min30s346 and took the position.

Leclerc was in third, followed by Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo, with Alpine and McLaren. After five minutes and ten to go, the track was packed with all 15 cars.

During that first stint of fast laps, Lando Norris opened the list of those below the cutoff. With him, Vettel, Zhou, Mick Schumacher and Tsunoda. Then the track cleared, with the teams deciding, as is traditionally the case, to work on the cars for the final lap attempt, in the last few minutes.

The cars took to the track again with three and a half minutes to go in the session. At the moment of truth, Vettel did what he did in Q1 and hit a lap. The German, who never hid his appreciation for the track where he won his second world championship in 2011, entered the top-10 with suitcase and gourd.

The laps quickly improved, and Ricciardo, who had previously appeared in fifth place, plummeted. Without improving the lap, the Australian fell from position to position and was on the edge when the last to run, Russell, was on the track. It was one against the other, and the English got the better of it.

This time, Ricciardo was eliminated in 11th place, followed by Valtteri Bottas, Tsunoda, Zhou and Schumacher. Up front, Pérez still beat Verstappen, who didn’t even go to the track, and led.

Max Verstappen wins the world bi on Sunday? (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Q3 – Verstappen confirms favoritism and takes pole. But incident with Norris worries

Red Bull took the lead for the final part of the standings, despite being the favorites, to take advantage of the start of the activity. Along with her, Ferrari and Ocon boarded.

Verstappen quickly turned 1min29s304 and jumped forward comfortably, because Leclerc, in second, was 0s253 slower.

One issue in the sequel, however, was that Verstappen threw the car on top of Norris as he opened the lap and forced the Englishman off the track. Then came the news: he would be investigated after classification.

After everyone else had gone for a spin, Vettel appeared in sixth place. On the way out to the track for the last few laps, he sent a message on the radio. “A track better than the rest”, he said and praised the work of Aston Martin.

At the time of the decision, Sainz and Pérez improved the times they had, as well as Leclerc, but neither of them managed to threaten Verstappen for real. The Dutchman didn’t even need to improve his time to take pole.

Leclerc completes the front row, while Sainz, Pérez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Vettel and Norris completed the row.

F1 2022, Japanese GP, Suzuka, Starting Grid:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 1:29,304 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:29,314 +0.010 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:29,361 +0.057 4 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT 1:29,709 +0.405 5 AND OCON alpine 1:30,165 +0.861 6 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:30,261 +0.957 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:30,322 +1,018 8 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:30,389 +1,085 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30,554 +1,250 10 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:31,003 +1,699 11 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:30,659 +1,355 12 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30,709 +1,405 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT 1:30,808 +1,504 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30,953 +1,649 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:31,439 +2,135 16 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:31,311 +2,007 17 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT 1:31,322 +2018 18 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:31,352 +2,048 19 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:31,419 +2,115 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:31,511 +2,207 Time 107% 1:35,555 +6,251

