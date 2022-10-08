Victory over Avaí raises Botafogo’s chances of getting a spot in Libertadores to almost 11%

The victory over the Hawaii in Florianópolis this Thursday (6/10) made the Botafogo considerably increase your chances of getting a place in the Liberators 2023. According to calculations by the website “Chance de Gol”, Glorioso had 6.9% in the last round of probability and is now at 10.9%.

The result in Ressacada raised Botafogo to the 9th position in the Brazilian championshipleaving behind the Strength. Of the mid-table teams, Sao Paulo – who has one less game – and Red Bull Bragantino also won.

However, the America-MG, who is in eighth place and would take the last place – since the G-6 will most likely become the G-8 -, was defeated at home by São Paulo himself, in a turnaround. Thus, the distance from Glorioso to the G-8 dropped from five to just two points.

According to the “Chance de Gol”, Botafogo also increased the chances of winning a spot in the next Copa Sudamericana, from 81.3% to 84.8%. And the chances of relegationwhich in the previous round was 1%, is now 0.1% – the distance to the Z-4 ​​has increased to 10 points.

📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”: