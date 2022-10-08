Victory over Avaí raises Botafogo’s chances of getting a spot in Libertadores to almost 11%

The victory over the Hawaii in Florianópolis this Thursday (6/10) made the Botafogo considerably increase your chances of getting a place in the Liberators 2023. According to calculations by the website “Chance de Gol”, Glorioso had 6.9% in the last round of probability and is now at 10.9%.
The result in Ressacada raised Botafogo to the 9th position in the Brazilian championshipleaving behind the Strength. Of the mid-table teams, Sao Paulo – who has one less game – and Red Bull Bragantino also won.
However, the America-MG, who is in eighth place and would take the last place – since the G-6 will most likely become the G-8 -, was defeated at home by São Paulo himself, in a turnaround. Thus, the distance from Glorioso to the G-8 dropped from five to just two points.
According to the “Chance de Gol”, Botafogo also increased the chances of winning a spot in the next Copa Sudamericana, from 81.3% to 84.8%. And the chances of relegationwhich in the previous round was 1%, is now 0.1% – the distance to the Z-4 has increased to 10 points.
📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”:
|CLUB
|PG
|% LIBERATORS
|% SOUTH AMERICAN
|% DOWNLOAD
|palm trees
|66
|~100%
|~0%
|–
|International
|54
|99.96%
|0.04%
|–
|Fluminense
|51
|99.7%
|0.3%
|~0%
|Corinthians
|51
|87.9%
|0.5%
|~0%
|Flamengo
|49
|99.98%
|0.02%
|~0%
|Atletico-PR
|48
|93.2%
|6.8%
|~0%
|Atlético-MG
|46
|92.1%
|7.9%
|~0%
|America-MG
|42
|23.6%
|75.6%
|~0%
|BOTAFOGO
|40
|10.9%
|84.8%
|0.1%
|Sao Paulo*
|40
|51.9%
|47.8%
|~0%
|Strength
|38
|12.9%
|84.1%
|0.08%
|RB Bragantino
|38
|9.0%
|84.4%
|0.3%
|Goiás
|38
|1.9%
|79.9%
|1.2%
|saints
|37
|5.2%
|87.4%
|0.4%
|Ceará
|32
|0.01%
|18.0%
|25.3%
|Coritiba*
|31
|0.03%
|11.5%
|44.8%
|cuiabá
|30
|0.02%
|9.2%
|47.8%
|Atlético-GO
|28
|~0%
|1.7%
|81.8%
|Hawaii
|28
|~0%
|0.05%
|98.3%
|Youth
|20
|~0%
|~0%
|99.99%