Victory over Avaí raises Botafogo’s chances of getting a spot in Libertadores to almost 11%

The victory over the Hawaii in Florianópolis this Thursday (6/10) made the Botafogo considerably increase your chances of getting a place in the Liberators 2023. According to calculations by the website “Chance de Gol”, Glorioso had 6.9% in the last round of probability and is now at 10.9%.

The result in Ressacada raised Botafogo to the 9th position in the Brazilian championshipleaving behind the Strength. Of the mid-table teams, Sao Paulo – who has one less game – and Red Bull Bragantino also won.

However, the America-MG, who is in eighth place and would take the last place – since the G-6 will most likely become the G-8 -, was defeated at home by São Paulo himself, in a turnaround. Thus, the distance from Glorioso to the G-8 dropped from five to just two points.

According to the “Chance de Gol”, Botafogo also increased the chances of winning a spot in the next Copa Sudamericana, from 81.3% to 84.8%. And the chances of relegationwhich in the previous round was 1%, is now 0.1% – the distance to the Z-4 ​​has increased to 10 points.

📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”:

CLUB PG % LIBERATORS % SOUTH AMERICAN % DOWNLOAD
palm trees 66 ~100% ~0%
International 54 99.96% 0.04%
Fluminense 51 99.7% 0.3% ~0%
Corinthians 51 87.9% 0.5% ~0%
Flamengo 49 99.98% 0.02% ~0%
Atletico-PR 48 93.2% 6.8% ~0%
Atlético-MG 46 92.1% 7.9% ~0%
America-MG 42 23.6% 75.6% ~0%
BOTAFOGO 40 10.9% 84.8% 0.1%
Sao Paulo* 40 51.9% 47.8% ~0%
Strength 38 12.9% 84.1% 0.08%
RB Bragantino 38 9.0% 84.4% 0.3%
Goiás 38 1.9% 79.9% 1.2%
saints 37 5.2% 87.4% 0.4%
Ceará 32 0.01% 18.0% 25.3%
Coritiba* 31 0.03% 11.5% 44.8%
cuiabá 30 0.02% 9.2% 47.8%
Atlético-GO 28 ~0% 1.7% 81.8%
Hawaii 28 ~0% 0.05% 98.3%
Youth 20 ~0% ~0% 99.99%
Considering the possibility of classification via all competitions / *Teams with one game less

