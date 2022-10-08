VIDEO: NASA’s simulation shows the process of creating the Moon | Science

NASA, the US space agency, this week shared a video that shows the process of creating the Moon, in a new theory about the origins of our natural satellite, about 4.5 billion years ago.

The simulation was done by a supercomputer during an agency study. The video begins with the collision of a celestial body (Theia) the size of Mars with our planet.

The debris from the impact then transforms into two other bodies that start a “space dance” caused by the force of gravity.

NASA simulation shows the process of creating the Moon. — Photo: NASA

In the images, it is possible to see that the smaller star is totally swallowed by the superhot ball of gas and magma that would be our Earth, while the other is launched into orbit.

According to NASA, all this would have happened in a few hours. A definitive explanation for this formation has puzzled scientists for decades.

Most theories claim that the Moon formed from the debris of this collision, but that it took months or even years.