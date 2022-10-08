VIDEO: The ‘fight’ between Verstappen and Norris in the F1 quali in Japan







Qualifying training for the japan GP in formula 1played in the early hours of this Saturday in Suzukawas marked by a controversial incident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappenwho took pole position after beating Monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, by 0s010.

In the final part of qualifying, the Dutchman ended up ‘blocking’ his McLaren colleague at turn 130R, forcing the Briton to swerve from the Red Bull car and causing Norris to hit the grass at the Honda-owned circuit. See the ‘bid’ in the video below:

Therefore, the incident was noticed by the commissioners, who investigated the issue after the session that defined the Japanese starting grid. In the end, Verstappen was ‘freed’ and kept on pole, receiving only one reprimand.

Norris, however, said he would “surely” punish the Dutchman. Either way, the 2021 champion starts in honor and could claim his second title on Sunday if he wins and sets the fastest lap at Suzuka.

