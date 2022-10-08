Virus steals card data and even profiles on social networks

A new virus, called Nullmixer, capable of stealing credentials, address, credit card data, cryptocurrencies and even Facebook and Amazon accounts, has been identified circulating on the internet.

Malware is installed from pirated websites or downloads from unsafe and official programs. According to cybercrime and digital security expert Eduardo Pinheiro, this virus is one of the most harmful in the world.

Pinheiro explains that malware does not act alone and that is why it is so dangerous. “It installs a series of commands and threats at once that can take full control of digital devices,” he says.

The expert warns that, once the domain is on the cell phone, the criminal behind the virus has access to all the information. “The goal is, most of the time, to take financial advantage”, he emphasizes.

Professor at UCL College João Paulo Chamon points out that, in possession of bank and credit card information, the individual behind the virus can make movements, such as withdrawing and transferring the victim’s money.

“This type of scam is not new,” says Chamon. The professor explains that the virus can install itself on cell phones without damaging the devices and creating other problems. “Not all malware will do damage, but it could be,” he says.

Experts point out that there are three main precautions to be taken to prevent the virus from installing itself.

Unofficial and pirated programs and websites can be the gateway to malware. Watching out for dubious links can also prevent the problem. And lastly, it is important to have an efficient antivirus program.

attacks

According to Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, 10,000 Brazilians have already been attacked by Nullmixer, a number that represents more than 20% of the 47,000 detections around the world.

The country suffered 2.5 times more attacks by this malware than India, in second place.

Order is not to download pirated apps

What is malware and how Nullmixer works

Malware is a term used to classify any malicious program that intends to cause damage to the structure (software) of digital devices.

This system illicitly infiltrates cell phones and computers to steal user data and personal information.

According to specialist in digital security and cybercrime Eduardo Pinheiro, this type of program launches a series of threats and that is why it is so dangerous.

He points out that Nullmixer is one of the most harmful in the world.

How to avoid the virus

UCl professor João Paulo Chamon points out that this type of malware usually stays on dubious websites and programs.

Not downloading pirated programs is the main measure.

The professor explains that every program has a cost. When some service is offered for free and there is no information online, it is good to be suspicious.

Installing a good antivirus system is a measure to prevent the virus, but it also helps when malware has already installed itself.

Not saving personal information and bank details also prevents the damage from being too great.

Watching out for dubious links can also prevent the problem.

national data

How to act in cases of fraud and theft

Victims of cyber crimes should go to the Cyber ​​Crimes Repression Police Station and register the occurrence. In Vitória, it is located in the Bonfim neighborhood.

Delegate warns that cheap can be expensive and caution is needed

Breno Andrade, Civil Police chief and head of the Police Station for Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes (DRCC), advises that caution is needed when browsing the internet.

Andrade: beware of offers In the fleet: Delegate Brenno Andrade



| Photo: Fábio Nunes — 07/20/2022



He comments that the institution works with daily prevention mechanisms and that information is the fundamental tool to avoid fraud that, in the course of action, can become a crime of embezzlement.

It is important to use antivirus programs and keep them updated. “Be careful with very advantageous offers: cheap can be expensive”, he warns.

Do not click on suspicious links, such as promotions, as they can be used to break into your computer and steal data. According to the authority, “it is good to verify the veracity of the sites”, he says.

The delegate adds that families should monitor the use of the internet by children and the elderly. “Parents should know which websites their children usually access and, in the case of the elderly, criminals have taken advantage of their fragility”, he explains.

Victims should go to the police. Through the Online Police Station (Deon), it is possible to register an Electronic Bulletin. Through the number (27) 3137-2607 victims can also get help.