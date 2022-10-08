Volleyball World Cup: see where to watch Brazil vs Belgium | volleyball

In search of the fourth consecutive victory in the second phase of the World Cup, Brazil will face Belgium, in the city of Rotterdam, this Saturday (08/10), to guarantee the classification for the quarterfinals of the tournament. The match will start at 12:00 (Brasilia time), with live streaming from sportv2 and real-time coverage from ge.
Brazil celebrates another victory in the second phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup — Photo: BSR Agency/Getty Images
Brazil beat the hosts of the tournament, Holland, in a calm way, even playing at a pace well below that presented against Italy, for example, in the opening of the second phase of the World Cup. Gabi was, once again, the team’s top scorer, with 19 points. And blocking, especially with Carol and Carol Gattaz, continues to be one of the great weapons of coach Zé Roberto Guimarães’ team.
With the victory over Holland, the Brazilian team needs a simple victory against Belgium to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Cup, without having to depend on any other result.
In the first phase of the World Cup, the countries were divided into four groups of six and the four best placed in each group advanced. In the second phase, the teams joined in two new groups, E and F, without repeating the confrontations of the previous phase. The decision of the World Cup takes place on October 15, in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
Two-time Olympic champion in women’s volleyball, Brazil seeks an unprecedented title in the World Championship. The team was runner-up three times, losing once to Cuba and twice to Russia. The last Women’s World Cup was played in 2018, in Japan, and the Brazilians did not make it past the second phase.