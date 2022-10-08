Whatsapp application can DISAPPEAR from your cell phone; see how to avoid

It’s no secret to anyone that the Whatsapp is one of the most used applications by Brazilians. On account of this, the Goalthe company that owns the messaging platform, always seeks to bring new resources to improve the experience of its users.

At first, one of them may worry platform users. It turns out that the next update will require the app to run on a newer operating system. Therefore, the prediction is that some cell phones will no longer work the messenger from this month of October.

In summary, these models were released more than 10 years ago and will not be compatible with the latest system in the Whatsapp. Therefore, the only option for users will be to change the device for a more current one or abandon the application.

Devices that will no longer operate WhatsApp

According to official information, more than 40 models of different brands will stop running the messenger in the coming weeks. Check what they are:

apple : iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE;

: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE; Samsung : Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2;

: Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2; LG : Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q;

: Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q; Huawei : Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2;

: Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2; ZTE : ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987;

: ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987; SONY : Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S;

: Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S; Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.

Meta prepares news for the application

WABetaInfo, a website specializing in spreading spoilers about WhatsApp, announced that the messenger intends to implement a feature for users who are adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.

Usually, WhatsApp users usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended.

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.