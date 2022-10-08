WhatsApp: You can now use THIS new security setting; users are excited

O Whatsapp is used by a good part of Brazilians. Therefore, nowadays it is very difficult to find someone who does not have the application installed on their cell phone. However, as the platform is used, account intrusions by third parties also grow.

In this sense, the Whatsapp released resources to better protect users’ profiles. To learn more about this, see more details below.

WhatsApp has new privacy features

Users can configure some tools to increase security and consequently their privacy. Among them is the option to prevent your contacts from viewing certain information, such as “Last seen”, “Profile picture”, “Note”, “Status” and more recently “Online”.

Thus, those who already have the latest version of the messenger can configure the application and test the new security functions. The features are already available in versions of Whatsapp, including Business. Here’s how to protect yourself below:

Access your WhatsApp; Click on the three dots (upper right corner) on the home screen; On the next screen, select “Settings”; Then click on “Account”; Once this is done, choose “Privacy”; Finally, access the new tools and configure your privacy in the app.

New WhatsApp feature lets you leave groups discreetly

The website specializing in spoilers of WhatsApp releases, WABetaInfo, announced that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty had already been discovered in the month of May, however, it was only available for Android devices. With it, a member of a group can leave without all users seeing the action. The notification would only reach the administrator.

How will the discrete output of the group work?

If you usually wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should ensure greater discretion, as members will not be able to view.

In addition, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, WhatsApp intends to end the “such people left” in the group, notifying the other users.