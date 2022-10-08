Where to watch the Women’s Volleyball World Cup game

Brazil and Belgium face each other this Saturday (08), at 12:00 (Brasília time), for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The match is the last of the selection of Zé Roberto Guimarães in the 2nd phase of the tournament. The game will be broadcast by SporTV 2.

Brazil comes packed in the competition. At this stage of the World Cup, the team beat China, Puerto Rico and Holland. Adding to the performance of the first phase, the Brazilians have 20 points and occupy the second position of Group E. In case of victory this Saturday, the spot in the quarterfinals is guaranteed. The top four in the group advance to the quarterfinals.

Belgium is going through a more difficult situation at the World Cup. In 5th place in Group E and with 15 points, the Europeans lost to Japan and beat Argentina in the 2nd stage. Beating Brazil is crucial to maintaining hopes of qualifying. The Belgians still face China this Sunday (09).

In addition to Brazil and Belgium, six other teams are part of Group E. Italy is the absolute leader with 22 points. Japan is second with 18, China is third with 17. Along with the Belgians, Holland, Puerto Rico and Argentina are out of the classification zone in the quarterfinals. The 2nd phase ends tomorrow and the quarter finals will be played next Tuesday (11).

Brazil vs Belgium – Volleyball World Cup

Place: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Date and time: October 8, 2022, Saturday, 12:00 pm (GMT)

Streaming: SportTV 2