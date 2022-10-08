Which channel will broadcast LIVE Londrina x Grêmio for Série B?

Vice-leader in the Serie B dispute, Grêmio is preparing to face the Londrina team this Saturday (8th). The match will be valid for the 34th round of the competition and will take place at Estádio do Café, in the interior of Paraná. Tricolor comes from a home victory over CSA, where they had the return of some important players and outlined the likely lineup for the game against Tubarão.

Londrina has an interesting campaign in Serie B, is in the 8th position of the leaderboard, but in the last round was defeated by Guarani by 2 to 1, in a match played at the Princess Golden Earring.

The team from Paraná still dreams of a fourth spot for next year’s Serie A. In the duel of the first round, the two teams faced each other at Arena do Grêmio, the score ended in 1 to 0 for Immortal, with a goal by Biel.

Where to watch Londrina vs Grêmio for Série B do Brasileirão 2022? The broadcast of the match between Londrina x Grêmio will be exclusively on Premiere, a paid channel. Portal do Gremista will also cover and announced the broadcast of the duel. It will be on the YouTube channel. The journey begins in the pre-game, with real-time narration and a detailed post-game so that the Grêmio fan doesn’t miss a thing.

Londrina vs Gremio for Série B of the Brasileirão 2022