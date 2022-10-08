Will WhatsApp start charging for usage? Do you already have a confirmed date?

Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will soon launch a paid version of its instant messaging app. Namely, it is about WhatsApp Premium. Want to know more about? Follow up!

Until then, not much is known about the official version of the app. But, there is already some information about its operation. And what many want to know is: after all, is there a date for the app to start charging for its use? See below.

WhatsApp Premium: the paid version of the messenger

For now there is no date for the app to start working. Despite this, in the paid version of WhatsApp, the user will be able to create links with the company name in the URL, in addition to having up to 10 devices linked to the account. As for the values, as he has not been released so far, it is not yet known how much will need to be paid for him.

In short, the new version will be ideal for those who use WhatsApp Business, which is aimed at business owners who are looking for the features of the messenger to increase their business sales. In other words, WhatsApp Business focuses on business owners and MEIs, who use the app to chat with customers and close sales.

In principle, the services available today include:

Adaptable registration for landline numbers;

Option of commercial profile, containing implementation of links, address and other additional information;

Possibility to use up to 4 devices at the same time;

Customized tool for companies.

Charge

The charge on WhatsApp has not even started and there are already many rumors about it. Among them, it is possible to mention a rumor that circulates in the app: “Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for Whatsapp at R$ 0.37. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and you will get 100% free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I’ve already sent it.”

However, according to WhatsApp, the message is true. It also advised users not to pay any cents for sending any messages. This is said because the app only uses the device’s internet connection to send and receive content.

Watch out for scams!

If an offer that seems good enough to be true has arrived on your WhatsApp, be suspicious. The same goes for any other digital channel. Even if the alleged advantage offered came from a friend or relative, it is always worth bearing in mind that this person may have been hacked, and on the other side of the screen is, in fact, a scammer.

To give you an idea, a survey by the digital security company PSafe, carried out in 2020, estimated that, in October alone, 453,000 people had their WhatsApp cloned or had their account falsified – about 15,000 victims per day, on average. So, be careful when clicking on suspicious links, or charges that you don’t know exactly what they mean. First of all, the best thing to do is to find out what it really is, especially when it involves money.

