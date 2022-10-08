With a great goal from Brahim Díaz, Milan wins classic against Juventus in Serie A | italian football

Milan beat Juventus 2-0 this Saturday, at the San Siro, in the derby of the ninth round of the Serie A. The highlight of the match was the great goal by Spaniard Brahim Díaz, who closed the scoring with a rush from the middle of the field. English defender Fikayo Tomori made the first for Milan.

Milan’s goals 2 x 0 Juventus, for the Serie A

The victory takes the red-black team to the same 20 points as leaders Napoli and Atalanta, who enter the field this Sunday, both away from home. Napoli face the vice-lantern Cremonese, while Atalanta will face Udinese, who started the round in third place, with 19 points.

See the complete league table

1 of 1 Rafael Leão carries the Spaniard Brahim Díaz on his shoulders, after his colleague’s goal against Juventus — Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images Rafael Leão carries Spaniard Brahim Díaz on his shoulders, after his colleague’s goal against Juventus – Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus continue with 13 points, in eighth place, increasing the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Turin team had an almost entirely Brazilian defense, with three players seeking a spot in Tite’s selection at the World Cup: right-back Danilo, defender Bremer and left-back Alex Sandro.

Milan’s first goal came in stoppage time in the first half. After a corner from the left, the ball dropped to Frenchman Olivier Giroud’s shot from the edge of the area. The ball hit Tomori in the small area, and the defender completed it for the goal – at his side, Alex Sandro gave conditions to the Milan defender. Juventus players complained to the referee about the corner kick that led to the goal.