With news, Cruzeiro discloses the related for the game against Sport

Pezzolano left holders off the list of related

Cruzeiro released the list of related players for the game against Sport, this Sunday (9/10), at 4 pm, in Ilha do Retiro, for the 34th round of Serie B do Brasileiro. For the match, coach Pezzolano once again teamed up with young midfielders Xavier, 18 years old, and Ageu, 20 years old.

On the other hand, athletes considered starters were left out of this match: defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Bidu and striker Luvannor.

In addition, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have midfielders Neto Moura (right ankle injury) and Chay (right ankle tendinitis), in addition to striker Stnio, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder.

Another absent Filipe Machado, sent off in the match against Ituano.

The tendency is for the Uruguayan coach to return to the team with two defenders. Cruzeiro should enter the field with Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Marquinhos Cipriano; Pedro Castro, William Oliveira and Daniel Jr; Jaj, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano and Wesley Gasolina

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Ruan Santos

Socks: Daniel Jnior, Ageu, Pedro Castro, Xavier and Willian Oliveira

Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Juan Christian, Lincoln and Rafa Silva