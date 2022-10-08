With the help of 777, Vasco wants to compete for reinforcements for 2023 with Flamengo

Vasco is fourth in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B with 52 points, maintaining a three-point advantage over the first place outside the qualifying zone. The main objective of the Cruz-Maltina team is to consolidate in the G-4 and gain access to the Serie A of the competition next season. Since the board of the Rio team is monitoring the market in search of reinforcements.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Vasco’s intention is to ‘fight’ for reinforcements with direct rivals in the competition. And, for that, the team will enter the competition for the goalkeeper of Boca Juniors. “Vasco intends, with the help of 777, to fight for all the reinforcements that Flamengo wants for 2023. With the first target in Oscar, but it won’t be just him. news that Vasco intends to sign goalkeeper Agostín Rossi, 28 years old, from Boca Juniors. .are

The communicator also highlighted that the signing of the archer is seen as a market opportunity, since he is at the end of his relationship with the current Club. “Given this scenario, Vasco intends to offer a pre-contract to Rossi starting in January, to count on him for free in the middle of the year. Rossi, who has not conceded in 500 minutes and for the last three seasons is among those who took the most penalties in Argentine football were 16 penalties saved in 53 kicks”.

Nicola also highlighted that Rossi would reach a position that is very lacking in the Cruzmaltina team, since the holder has been making consecutive mistakes. “Vasco is behind a goalkeeper, because Thiago Rodrigues, who had a good first round of Series B, has a bad second round. Beating an urgent need for an athlete for the position”, he concluded. It is worth noting that the goalkeeper is well evaluated by the board of rival, Flamengo. The vice president of football Rubro-Negro, Marcos Braz, is one of the enthusiasts for hiring the goalkeeper and wants to count on him next season.