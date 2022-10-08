Woman discovers pregnancy thanks to Apple Watch warning; understand

The simple use of the Apple Watch has already helped a lot of people around the world. More than helping those who practice physical activities, the device alerted people in different ways, from those who discovered a betrayal because of the watch to those who saved themselves from a tachycardia with alerts from the accessory. This time, a resident of the United States discovered that she was pregnant because of the smartwatch.

The 34-year-old mother shared her story on the Reddit story forum and revealed that the smartwatch was what helped her discover her second pregnancy. After alerts of sudden heart changes, even when she was at rest, the American sought a doctor to understand the cause of the accelerated heartbeat. That’s when the diagnosis came: she was pregnant.

Mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old child, she thought she might have a virus or Covid-19. After performing a blood test, the woman discovered that she was four weeks pregnant.

It is possible?

According to obstetrician Lorrainy Rabelo, it is common that there are changes in heart rate during pregnancy, but not in such a short time. “They are expected after about eight weeks of pregnancy”, stresses the professional.

“The alteration of the cardiac sequence is not expected and this finding alone is not considered even a predictor or uncertainty sign of pregnancy”, he emphasizes.

The symptom, however, should not be ignored. Heart changes can signal a number of diseases that should be investigated and, if necessary, treated as soon as possible.