Woman discovers pregnancy with the help of Apple Watch; it’s possible?

The account of a 34-year-old American woman with details of how she discovered her pregnancy went viral this week here in Brazil. According to her, the Apple Watch (the brand’s smart watch) indicated an increase in her resting heart rate, from 57 BPM (heartbeat per minute) to 72 BPM, for 15 days.

Worried, she, who already has an 18-month-old baby, went to the doctor. She suspected that it could be covid-19 or some other virus that had physiological changes, such as fever, which tends to alter the heart rate. All discarded. Until confirmation came after a blood test: she was four weeks pregnant.

The case has echoed on the internet and raised doubts: is it even possible that a device can help detect a pregnancy at this stage of pregnancy? tilt talked to doctors to find out the answer.

understand the case

The report was shared by the woman on Reddit, the largest forum community in the United States. In the publication, she celebrated the watch’s efficiency, which indicated an increase in her heart rate when she was two or three weeks pregnant by retroactive calculations.

Like other smartwatches, the Apple watch has a heart rate monitoring function. In contact with the skin, it tracks the frequency from time to time. Thus, the technology can calculate the average heart rate at rest, during a walk and other physical activities, for example.

In the case of women, the change was observed by her during rest, when the frequency tends to be lower.

“The Apple watch identified the pregnancy immediately, before I even knew it. And I wouldn’t have taken the test as quickly,” he said. worth taking the test.”

The pregnancy was confirmed through a blood test, called Beta-hCG. She also said that she would have performed an ultrasound exam, but due to the stage of development of the fetus, it was not possible to identify it through the images.

A woman’s Apple Watch detected that her heartbeat was racing. They increased by about 10 BPM even at rest. She went to the doctor to investigate and… She was pregnant! Worse, the stage was so early that even the ultrasound didn’t catch on, but the Apple Watch did. — Ivanildo Terceiro (@ivanildoiii) October 5, 2022

Smartwatch is able to detect pregnancy?

The answer is no, according to experts heard by tilt.

For the president of the Pernambuco Society of Cardiology, Carlos Japhet, the case of the woman in the United States was a mere coincidence.

The specialist in cardiology for pregnant women explains that, between the first and fifth week of pregnancy, is the phase of implantation of the egg in the uterus. It is a time without any change in the woman’s body. The only change that can indicate pregnancy is amenorrhea—a missed period. Therefore, the woman’s heartbeat does not change at this beginning.

This changes later on, between the sixth and ninth week of gestation, when embryogenesis (embryonic development) occurs.

“From the 10th week of pregnancy, that is, with more than two months, it is possible to say that the heart rate has increased because of the pregnancy. Because at this moment, the baby is already formed, and there is a greater demand from the placenta and the blood volume”, explains the doctor.

Not even the beta hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) blood test can detect a pregnancy immediately within the first five days after fertilization. According to gynecologist and obstetrician Cinthia Komuro, the hormone hCG is only secreted into the maternal circulation six days after ovulation — normally, it occurs between eight to ten days after ovulation.

“As it is recommended that we calculate the gestational time based on the date of the last period, then the pregnancy test should be performed when the period is late”, explains Komuro.

From the second trimester onwards, the amount of blood pumped by the pregnant woman’s heart increases between 30% and 50%. “Right now, the resting heart rate can vary between 70 bpm and 100 bpm. But not all will reach 100 bpm, even at the end of pregnancy”, says the obstetrician.

According to experts, in general, increases from 14 bpm to 16 bpm at rest from 10 weeks onwards are considered normal during pregnancy.

Changed health status alert

Monitoring heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygenation are functions common to different models of smart watches sold on the market.

Even so, the manufacturers point out in their technical specifications that the technologies are not capable of determining diagnoses. This should only be done with specialized professionals.

Therefore, some doctors took advantage of the viral to make an alert: if these devices point to any changes, it could be an indication of a problem or even a disease. The recommendation is to investigate possible reasons for non-standard user data.

Here in tiltWe have even published an account of a Brazilian woman who discovered, with the help of a smartwatch, that her racing heart “for no reason” was actually arrhythmia.

In the case of the American woman who had her heart rate altered at the beginning of her pregnancy, the cardiologist believes that there may have been some associated condition.

In the report, the woman even said that she had not menstruated for a year and a half. “She may have had an associated infection, anemia, or even a hormonal disorder. Several diseases increase the heart rate”, emphasizes Carlos Japhet.